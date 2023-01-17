ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

97.9 WGRD

If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan

If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983

(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed. The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet. Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.He opened a...
DETROIT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Enter To Win a $1,000 to Ashley Home Furniture Store

The region’s longest-running and largest producer of quality home shows in Metropolitan Detroit, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan proudly presents The Novi Home Show. Visit the Novi Home Show Friday, January 27th, through Sunday, January 29th at Suburban Collection Showplace. More information on the show is available HERE.
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

New free pantry in Howell open for business

There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
HOWELL, MI
YAHOO!

Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder

When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
BRIGHTON, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE

