RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival

Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
January thaw continues for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although we had an icy start this morning in WNY, cold air has been a stranger to the region this January. The average temperature this month is running more than 6 degrees above normal. Just two days have had temperatures below normal. It looks like this...
Bright Spot: A donation of 'Hope'

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on JK Executive Strategies. Tuesday was delivery day for volunteers who collected clothing for the Villa of Hope's Hope Place psychiatric diversion program. JK helps in leadership recruitment, and realizes the need for job seekers to look their best. "Villa of Hope...
Would you like some snow this Winter? The pattern is changing.

Like a broken record this Winter we had yet another weak storm system bring a wintry mix then rain. Tonight the storm will pass right over us which will mean more rain and snow showers after midnight. Rochester is on an historic pace. If we don't turn this pattern around...
Fox Cocktail Lounge with Liba Spirits

Rochester, NY — For many the start of the year is about self improvement or even committing to a dry January. However, if you are more interested on having a good time or indulging yourself more then look no further. Liba Spirits is a Nomadic distillery brand that prides...
Mary Cariola Center to receive $2 million grant

Rochester, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center announced Tuesday that it's been awarded a $2 million grant to expand diverse and inclusive workforce programs. The agency said the grant will provide new growth opportunities for people with complex disabilities. The grant will be awarded over four years from Monroe...
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire

An occupied house on Magee Avenue in Rochester was struck by multiple gunshots last night around 10:30 PM. The home contained four people, including one child, none of which were injured. While police were investigating this incident, they head additional gunshots on Arborwood Avenue, where they found an apartment window...
Mentoring program at MCC aims to reverse shortage of teachers of color

Rochester, N.Y. — Lending a helping hand to Monroe County Community College students studying education. Eight students were matched with early-career educators in the Rochester City School District. The program aims to attract and retain teachers of color and eventually reverse the shortage in the workforce. "They'll have authentic...
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter

Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
Keeping Your New Years Resolution with Compass Cycle

Rochester, NY — If you are looking to get in shape this new year or even just get a bit more active, Compass Cycle and Flow is the place for you!. With a wide range of different classes, Compass Cycle is a music driven space that is focused on fitness and health.
Rush-Henrietta High School boosting security after fights

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rush-Henrietta Central School District has had a rocky start to 2023. The district confirmed it two separate but related fights at Rush-Henrietta High School last week involving a small group of students. "As a working mom, I expect that my child is going to be...
Diocese: Bishop Matthew Clark in 'declining health'

Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, is experiencing "declining health," according to the diocese. In a letter sent Wednesday to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark's condition "is now quite serious."
