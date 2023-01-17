Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
13 WHAM
MCC receives $3.5 million federal award for Applied Technologies Center
Brighton, N.Y. — Monroe Community College is receiving federal funding to expand its Applied Technologies Center (ATC). Rep. Joe Morelle and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello were on hand to announce a $3.5 million award for the facility on West Henrietta Road. The ATC provides hands-on job training for...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival
Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
13 WHAM
January thaw continues for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although we had an icy start this morning in WNY, cold air has been a stranger to the region this January. The average temperature this month is running more than 6 degrees above normal. Just two days have had temperatures below normal. It looks like this...
13 WHAM
Police warn of social media trend driving string of car thefts in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Local drivers are being warned about a dangerous social media trend. A viral Kia and Hyundai TikTok challenge that's been sweeping the country for months is now causing problems in Rochester. That includes a terrifying incident Jan. 5 outside the Franklin Educational Campus, where police said...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A donation of 'Hope'
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on JK Executive Strategies. Tuesday was delivery day for volunteers who collected clothing for the Villa of Hope's Hope Place psychiatric diversion program. JK helps in leadership recruitment, and realizes the need for job seekers to look their best. "Villa of Hope...
13 WHAM
Would you like some snow this Winter? The pattern is changing.
Like a broken record this Winter we had yet another weak storm system bring a wintry mix then rain. Tonight the storm will pass right over us which will mean more rain and snow showers after midnight. Rochester is on an historic pace. If we don't turn this pattern around...
13 WHAM
Fox Cocktail Lounge with Liba Spirits
Rochester, NY — For many the start of the year is about self improvement or even committing to a dry January. However, if you are more interested on having a good time or indulging yourself more then look no further. Liba Spirits is a Nomadic distillery brand that prides...
13 WHAM
Mary Cariola Center to receive $2 million grant
Rochester, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center announced Tuesday that it's been awarded a $2 million grant to expand diverse and inclusive workforce programs. The agency said the grant will provide new growth opportunities for people with complex disabilities. The grant will be awarded over four years from Monroe...
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
13 WHAM
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire
An occupied house on Magee Avenue in Rochester was struck by multiple gunshots last night around 10:30 PM. The home contained four people, including one child, none of which were injured. While police were investigating this incident, they head additional gunshots on Arborwood Avenue, where they found an apartment window...
13 WHAM
Mentoring program at MCC aims to reverse shortage of teachers of color
Rochester, N.Y. — Lending a helping hand to Monroe County Community College students studying education. Eight students were matched with early-career educators in the Rochester City School District. The program aims to attract and retain teachers of color and eventually reverse the shortage in the workforce. "They'll have authentic...
13 WHAM
'It is time for new energy':18-year-old RCSD alum runs for spot on school board
Rochester, N.Y. — Isaiah Santiago graduated from School of the Arts last spring. Now, he wants to take what he experienced in the classroom to the board room on West Broad Street. On Wednesday, Santiago announced he would run for a spot on the Rochester City School District's Board...
13 WHAM
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
13 WHAM
West Irondequoit school librarian chosen for Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A West Irondequoit school librarian leaves next month for the journey of a lifetime. Julianne Westrich was chosen as this year's 'Teacher on the Trail' for the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska. On Wednesday, Westrich talked to her students about some items she'll be bringing...
13 WHAM
Keeping Your New Years Resolution with Compass Cycle
Rochester, NY — If you are looking to get in shape this new year or even just get a bit more active, Compass Cycle and Flow is the place for you!. With a wide range of different classes, Compass Cycle is a music driven space that is focused on fitness and health.
13 WHAM
Court papers lay out threats man allegedly made toward Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man accused of making a terroristic threat toward Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees was arraigned on federal charges Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said Raymond Girard, 34, began repeatedly calling the Monroe County Office Building in early December, leaving dozens of messages...
13 WHAM
Rush-Henrietta High School boosting security after fights
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rush-Henrietta Central School District has had a rocky start to 2023. The district confirmed it two separate but related fights at Rush-Henrietta High School last week involving a small group of students. "As a working mom, I expect that my child is going to be...
13 WHAM
Rochester man accused of threatening Monroe County executive has lengthy criminal history
UPDATE: New York State Police say that on January 4, the New York State Intelligence Center received a crime tip that reported Raymond Girard had been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included that Girard posing with stolen property that included badges,...
13 WHAM
Diocese: Bishop Matthew Clark in 'declining health'
Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, is experiencing "declining health," according to the diocese. In a letter sent Wednesday to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark's condition "is now quite serious."
Comments / 0