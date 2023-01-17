ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain

We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Hydrogen Hub Project in progress

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam

SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
The San Angelo Police Department is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
