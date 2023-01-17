Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cooler, sunny day today, then rain chances increasing
You might want to layer up. This morning is cooler than it has been, but it's going to be a sunny, gorgeous afternoon. Zack Shields shows us when we might see some rain in his full forecast.
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain
We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
San Angelo LIVE!
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Above average temperatures continue, record highs possible
Scott Fisher says things are definitely warmer than usual around here. He has all the details about when we can expect rain and cooler temperatures in his full forecast.
San Angelo LIVE!
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Surprise Top Google Searches for San Angelo in 2022
They say you can tell a lot about a community from the things they search for on Google. The 2022 Top Google searches for San Angelo are out. There are some interesting findings. First of all, San Angelo is unique for one interesting search. "Garage sales" was the top trending...
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Tom Green County jail logs: January 19, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
ktxs.com
Hydrogen Hub Project in progress
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam
SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
The San Angelo Police Department is hiring
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications. Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website. If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Driving Without a License, Evading Arrest & Assault by Contact Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault by Contact, Reckless Driving and Driving without a License. 30-year-old Jesse Byers was arrested by San Angelo Police on a variety...
Woman arrested for pinning man to fence with vehicle
One San Angelo man's night just kept getting worse after being hit by a car and pinned to a fence late January 8, 2023.
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
