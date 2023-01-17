Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
bleedingcool.com
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer
Set to premiere on January 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series Wolf Pack. After a number of teasers, preview images, San Diego Comic-Con appearances, and interviews helped get viewers excited for what writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar have to offer, we've reached that moment. That's right, with S01E01 "From a Spark to a Flame" set to hit screens on January 26th, we have the official trailer for Wolf Pack to pass along, one that does an impressive job answering some of the questions we had while leaving just enough for the premiere.
Sandra Seacat, Actress and ‘Revolutionary’ Acting Coach, Dies at 86
Sandra Seacat, actress and renowned acting coach to stars including Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Harvey Keitel and Michelle Williams, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, a rep confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home in Santa Monica, California, friend of the...
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Collider
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises the Rise of a Dynasty
With exactly a month to go till release day, Marvel has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming superhero sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Shorter than most trailers, this one runs a minute long and teases the film’s trippy visuals alongside the emotional core of the story, which revolves around our hero Scott Lang’s relationship with his daughter, Cassie. This is the third film in the Ant-Man series, and the 31st overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Jonathan Majors Explains Who Kang Is When He Appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors explained who Kang is when the audience meets him in the MCU's upcoming blockbuster. To say there is anticipation around Kang the Conqueror would be putting it mildly. Fandango spoke to the entire cast about their journey into mystery and the villain's actor had plenty to say. There is an internal motivation for this bad guy to escape the Quantum Realm. For Majors, this is the driving factor behind all the conquering and those massive biceps. The star also singled out the isolation at play behind being trapped in the subatomic space. It's not unlike solitary confinement, but Kang is at the controls for everything that happens in his domain. Read what Majors had to say right here.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: DC boss James Gunn reveals how he’s still guiding the MCU’s future as Kevin Feige finally answers your biggest Phase 5 question
James Gunn has only been in the DC boss’ chair a few months, and it seems he’s already cheating on the likes of Batman and Superman by helping Marvel out with their own future plans. Elsewhere, Kevin Feige has finally answered something you may have been wondering about how Phase Five, the latest era of the ever-growing MCU, is set to launch just next month, all while the latest Spider-Man 4 intel has left fans swinging from the rooftops in anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
ComicBook
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is MCU's Next Captain America: Civil War
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to launch Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February, appearing to be truly setting the stage for things to come. In fact, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development and producer of Quantumania opened up about the film in a press release, sharing new perspective from the filmmakers and likening it to events in the MCU such as Captain America: Civil War. Civil War was a film intended to divide the Avengers as they prepped for their biggest battle against Thanos. With Kang set to be the villain of the next Avengers movie, Quantumania seems to be the beginning of the next sprawling saga involving many of the MCU heroes.
