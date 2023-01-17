Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson, 81, of Lake Park
Funeral services for 81-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Gunderson of Lake Park will be Monday, January 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Park with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park...
kicdam.com
Dan Alons, 98, of Sanborn
A memorial service for 98-year-old Dan Alons of Sanborn will be Saturday, January 21st, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone United Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be Friday from 6-7:30. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Anne Bradham-Jackson, 71, of Spirit Lake
A Celebration of Life for 71-year-old Anne Bradham-Jackson of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, January 21st, at 12:30 p.m. at Good News Community Church in Okoboji. Visitation will be Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the...
kicdam.com
Charles Blankenship, 79, of Laurens
Memorial Services for 79-year-old Charles Blankenship will be Friday, January 20th at 11 AM at First Christian Church in Laurens. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
2023 Boys District Swimming Assignments
Boone, IA (KICD) – The IHSAA released the 2023 District Assignments for Boys Swimming. Spencer will be attending the Fort Dodge site along with Boone, Carroll, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Sioux City, Southeast Polk, and Waukee. Other sites include Ames, Davenport Central, Dubuque Senior, Johnston, and Linn-Mar.
KCRG.com
Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings
Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner. The 170-day old Ingredion strike could soon be over. Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police. Updated:...
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
kicdam.com
Sheldon Officials Hear Update on Development Plan on Former Church Site
The Sheldon City Council heard an update on the development plan on the site of the former Bethel Church. Developer Casey Shelton told elected officials the original plans for the land were essentially redone to help satisfy concerns raised by local residents. Shelton was asked to address concerns surrounding increased...
kicdam.com
Six Area Schools Compete at E-Hawk Lady Invite
A number of area Girls Wrestling teams competed at the Emmetsburg E-Hawk Lady Invite. Here are the top area finishers at that meet. Cassie McKeen of Spirit Lake Park too 1st at 105, Anika Stearns of Emmetsburg placed 1st at 105-110 with Nichole Hart of Sioux Central taking 2nd, Angelina Anguiano of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 110 A, Trista Guinn of GTRA won 110 B, Audrina Bennet of Spirit Lake Park was 2nd at 110-115, Dulce Ortega of Okoboji/HMS was 2nd at 115, Lexi Poeppe of Emmetsburg won 115-120, Kyiah Logan of Spencer took 1st at 120-125, Breanna Johnson of Spencer won 120-125 C, Jaimee Hazelett of Spirit Lake Park took 2nd at 120-125 D, Lily Sanchez of Spencer won 125-130, Shaylee Sutherland took 1st at 135-140 A with GTRA’s Isabelle Harris taking 2nd, Sioux Central’s Odola Cham was 2nd at 145 A, Kylie Iverson of Emmetsburg won 145 B with GTRA’s Macy Higgins taking 2nd, Kiersten Campbell of Spencer won 155 A, Leila Kollasch of Spencer took 1st at 155 B, Kaylee Nachtigal of Spencer was 1st at 170-190, Zoie Vazquez of Emmetsburg took 2nd at 190-235, and Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer won 235 with Hannah Illg-Keith of Sioux Central taking 2nd.
kicdam.com
Tiger Swimmers Collect 3 Top Finishers at Boone
The Spencer Tiger Boys Swim team went to Boone for a double-dual against Carroll and Boone. Spencer’s 200 Yard Medley Relay Team of Tigges, Valen, Tate, and Van Otterloo took 1st with a time of 1:53.6, Reid Tigges took 1st in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard Freestyle.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
977thebolt.com
Business Closings for Jan. 19
Humboldt, IA – The following businesses are closed today due to the winter weather. Ft. Dodge-St. Paul Lutheran Church (Fort Dodge) Humboldt Public Library (Humboldt)
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
kicdam.com
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Oscolea County
Melvin, IA (KICD) — The final county in the KICD Broadcast area has now had its first emerald ash borer confirmation. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s map shows certain pockets of Northwest Iowa to be the only area of the state to escape the infestation so far, but confirmed Thursday that the invasive species has now been found in Osceola, Woodbury, and Monona.
kicdam.com
Clay Central Everly Realigns School Board Districts
Royal, IA (KICD)– The Clay Central Everly School board has altered the future board representation. Superintendent Kevin Wood says beginning with the next election, they’ll go from five individual districts to four director districts and one at-large position in an effort to attract more candidates. The board discussed...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
