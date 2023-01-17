ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC

When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rolltide.com

Alabama Returns Home to Face Texas A&M Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After back-to-back games on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team will return home to host Texas A&M on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will tip off against the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Thursday's game will mark the Tide's annual...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama

Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises

The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision

Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide LB in the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama saw its first inside linebacker enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Demouy Kennedy came in the 2020 recruiting class as a four-star from Theodore (Ala.) High School. A serious knee injury limited him to five games last season, but Kennedy helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa

Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Best College Program Of Last 20 Years

It doesn't take a complex model for college football fans to know Alabama has dominated college football this century. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since appointing Nick Saban as head coach in 2007. They notched double-digit victories in each of the last 15 seasons, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach

A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
