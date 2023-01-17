Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
247Sports
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns Home to Face Texas A&M Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After back-to-back games on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team will return home to host Texas A&M on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will tip off against the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Thursday's game will mark the Tide's annual...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises
The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for an SEC battle as the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bama winning the first 74-72 and Vanderbilt taking the second 82-76. Everything came up roses...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision
Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide LB in the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama saw its first inside linebacker enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Demouy Kennedy came in the 2020 recruiting class as a four-star from Theodore (Ala.) High School. A serious knee injury limited him to five games last season, but Kennedy helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football...
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
tdalabamamag.com
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa
Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
ESPN Analyst Names Best College Program Of Last 20 Years
It doesn't take a complex model for college football fans to know Alabama has dominated college football this century. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since appointing Nick Saban as head coach in 2007. They notched double-digit victories in each of the last 15 seasons, ...
Alabama MBB vs. Vanderbilt Preview: Just A Minute
Mason and Austin take a detailed look at the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Commodores.
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles' role in a fatal shooting has been revealed.
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
