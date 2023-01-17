A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO