KSLA
Caddo commissioners want to clear the room after they meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners today will consider adopting a resolution to immediately clear the chambers upon adjournment of any meeting. Only commissioners and parish employees would be allowed to stay. Resolution 4 (see below) will be considered when commissioners meet at 3:30 p.m. today. Commissioners also might...
KTBS
Bossier Republicans seek support for term limits for elected officials
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee discussed and voted Monday to approve the creation of a term limit committee to lead, organize and solicit the signatures required to put term limits in place for the Bossier City Council, Bossier City mayor and the Bossier Parish Police Jury, Chairman Shane Cheatham said Tuesday in a news release.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Officials trying to address juvenile pre-adjudication space limits
MINDEN, LA -- Where do problems begin with juvenile crime? Many say it starts at home … or the lack of a home life. Where do these problems end? Realistically, many of these children are already in the system. Headed by Ward I City Judge Sherb Sentell, a group...
KSLA
New Texarkana councilwoman takes over vacated Ward 5 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas has a new city council member. The council has appointed Libby White to take over the Ward 5 seat, which was vacated by former Councilman Bill Harp, on Monday, Jan. 9. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after applying for the vacant seat.
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
KSLA
John Settle agrees to drop lawsuit over selection of City Council chairman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The self-proclaimed city watchdog who filed suit against the City of Shreveport over how the City Council voted for its new council chairmain now tells KSLA News 12 he’s dropping his lawsuit. Former attorney John Settle said he is dropping the petition at the...
KTBS
Bossier City Water System earns ‘A’ grade from Louisiana Department of Health
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health. The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water...
KTBS
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
KSLA
Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them. We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.
ktalnews.com
Elderly man missing, Shreveport police asking for public assistance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. He was wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
KSLA
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Greg Abbott inaugurated for 3rd term
Texarkana hits the streets in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships.
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
KSLA
Grant funding makes way for autism sensory room at Shreveport middle school
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools and Red River United are opening a new autism sensory room at Donnie Bickham Middle!. A child with autism may have a sensitivity to sights, sounds, smell, touch or taste. The sensory room gives students a chance to center and comfort themselves when they are overstimulated.
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy honored with Life Saving Award
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Robert Fertal with the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions on May 6, 2022. Robert Fertal, assigned to the patrol division, agreed to fill in for the School Resource Officer at a local high school. During the first period, Fertal was called and responded to a classroom medical emergency. A 17-year-old student was lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing. Students told Fertal the student had been choking on food, and the attempts made by some of the students and the teacher to help weren’t working.
