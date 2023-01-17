Katherine Dubois joins Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Katherine DuBois Courtesy photo

Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, Maryland Ensemble Theatre welcomes Katherine DuBois as the theater’s new managing director. DuBois is responsible for the stewardship of MET’s continued growth through strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, community relations, operations and organizational development.

With an award-winning career in theater and film production, DuBois offers a fresh perspective. She assumed the role in early November.