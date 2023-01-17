Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of hitting, robbing woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
atmorenews.com
Man arrested after twice chasing, shooting atother vehicle
Atmore police arrested a Century, Fla., man January 14 after two incidents during which he chased another vehicle along a city street, each time firing several shots at it. Sgt. Darrell McMann, public information officer for Atmore Police Department, reported that officers were sent around 8:30 p.m. to the Brooks Lane area in response to a report of shots fired. They were sent to the same area the next morning around 11 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged social media threats a contributing factor in Daphne PD backing down from standoff
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A man involved in a standoff with police Tuesday night, January 17, 2023 in Lake Forest was arrested the next morning in Daphne. He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat. The standoff happened on Brentwood Drive with police eventually backing out. Daphne Police responded...
Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
3 men arrested Tuesday for gun charges in Escambia Co.: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested for gun related charges on Tuesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshalls. According to ECSO, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32, was arrested for failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person has died after a shooting in Biloxi early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say they were informed Wednesday morning the alleged suspect, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, has died. Police say his death appears to be a...
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
WPMI
MPD: Teen charged in 61 Ninety West Apartments homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a teen has been charged in the shooting death of a man at the 61 Ninety West Apartments. It happened Wednesday, just before 10:00 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the apartment complex, located at 6190 Girby Road.
utv44.com
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO, U.S. Marshals Service arrest 3 on gun-related charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested three suspects on gun-related charges. Larry Franklin Reid, 46, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32 and Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22 were arrested Tuesday. According to police, Faulk was arrested for possession of a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
