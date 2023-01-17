ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of hitting, robbing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Man arrested after twice chasing, shooting atother vehicle

Atmore police arrested a Century, Fla., man January 14 after two incidents during which he chased another vehicle along a city street, each time firing several shots at it. Sgt. Darrell McMann, public information officer for Atmore Police Department, reported that officers were sent around 8:30 p.m. to the Brooks Lane area in response to a report of shots fired. They were sent to the same area the next morning around 11 a.m.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person has died after a shooting in Biloxi early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say they were informed Wednesday morning the alleged suspect, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, has died. Police say his death appears to be a...
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

MPD: Teen charged in 61 Ninety West Apartments homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a teen has been charged in the shooting death of a man at the 61 Ninety West Apartments. It happened Wednesday, just before 10:00 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the apartment complex, located at 6190 Girby Road.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO, U.S. Marshals Service arrest 3 on gun-related charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alongside the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested three suspects on gun-related charges. Larry Franklin Reid, 46, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32 and Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22 were arrested Tuesday. According to police, Faulk was arrested for possession of a...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL

