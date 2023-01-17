ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chireno, TX

KLTV

Purchase of new diesel generators approved by Lufkin City Council

The unusually warm January may be pleasant to some East Texans, but it could spell trouble for some East Texas fruit growers.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. Several East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state's aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper

Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

RV fire sends 2 people to hospital in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and fire marshal have been at the scene of a fire on U.S. Highway 259 Wednesday night. This is near the intersection of 259 South and County Road 3152. According to Rusk County OEM, two people were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance from the scene of the fire.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County SWAT Standoff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County Chase

"The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too high. And so, when that happens and you tie the rest of the road in, you don't want to have a big hump," Caron said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin holds parade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Ovelia Coleman was raised in Lufkin during the civil rights movement and was faced with good and bad daily. “I was actually afraid,” said Ovelia Coleman, Lufkin resident. Now she continues to march every year in honor of everything Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did for her rights. “I never thought […]
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

