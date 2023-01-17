ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
TxDOT, Samsung, Williamson County break ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project

TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.
Austin housing market continues shift toward buyers, ABoR report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the Austin-area housing market continuing to set price records through the end of 2022, experts say the market continues shifting toward buyers. According to the Austin Board of Realtors' (ABoR) December 2022 and Year-End Central Texas Housing Market Report, the median price for a home in the Austin-Round Rock area set an annual record of $503,000. But home sales declined 18.3% to 33,547 homes sold last year. Meanwhile, inventory increased, with homes on the market for 31 days – 11 days more than in 2021.
Central Texas pharmacies continue to experience child medication shortages

AUSTIN, Texas — Caring for sick children has become extra stressful recently for many Central Texas parents due to shortages of children’s Tylenol and other medicines. Doctors and other experts say the problem could persist through the cold-and-flu season, which ends in May, but a spike in other respiratory illnesses created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.
'We were robbed!' | Blue Starlite Drive-in says thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from downtown location

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is recovering after its owner said much of the equipment at one of its locations was stolen. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, said on social media Wednesday that 80% of the theater's operations equipment at its Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night "by a well planned heist." The post states that the suspected thieves broke into all four of the projection trailers at the San Antonio Street location and gutted them, taking almost everything.
Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
Quick shower chance this weekend; higher rain potential early next week

AUSTIN, Texas — The average afternoon high through the first 19 days of January has been nearly 75 degrees! However, we're now sliding into a cooler weather pattern that also includes the chance for some beneficial rain. Friday will be the first cooler-than-average afternoon this month with afternoon highs...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater

HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Jan. 16 is a federal holiday that marks the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the effects he has had on our current society. MLK Jr. Day is also the only national holiday that is specifically marked as a "National Day of Service." Here...
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
