Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22
AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
Hutto city leaders say new data center development will bring hundreds of jobs
HUTTO, Texas — A major development is coming to Williamson County and the City of Hutto that will bring hundreds of jobs. City leaders are calling it a "mega project." "We were probably 1,500 people in the year 2000. We are 40,000 some odd today," said Bob Farley, Hutto's economic development director.
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
TxDOT, Samsung, Williamson County break ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project
TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.
'Cap and Stitch,' an above-highway greenspace project, presented to Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Corridor Program and the Downtown Austin Alliance are looking into a “cap and stitch” proposal, a project in addition to the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion and revamp project. This proposal, which is not funded with the budget secured...
Austin airport hosting open house-style event for residents who live nearby
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is making plans for more growth – and it wants to make sure residents who live near the airport are in the know. AUS is hosting a free open house-style community event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at...
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Austin housing market continues shift toward buyers, ABoR report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the Austin-area housing market continuing to set price records through the end of 2022, experts say the market continues shifting toward buyers. According to the Austin Board of Realtors' (ABoR) December 2022 and Year-End Central Texas Housing Market Report, the median price for a home in the Austin-Round Rock area set an annual record of $503,000. But home sales declined 18.3% to 33,547 homes sold last year. Meanwhile, inventory increased, with homes on the market for 31 days – 11 days more than in 2021.
Central Texas pharmacies continue to experience child medication shortages
AUSTIN, Texas — Caring for sick children has become extra stressful recently for many Central Texas parents due to shortages of children’s Tylenol and other medicines. Doctors and other experts say the problem could persist through the cold-and-flu season, which ends in May, but a spike in other respiratory illnesses created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.
'We were robbed!' | Blue Starlite Drive-in says thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from downtown location
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is recovering after its owner said much of the equipment at one of its locations was stolen. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, said on social media Wednesday that 80% of the theater's operations equipment at its Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night "by a well planned heist." The post states that the suspected thieves broke into all four of the projection trailers at the San Antonio Street location and gutted them, taking almost everything.
Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
KVUE
Quick shower chance this weekend; higher rain potential early next week
AUSTIN, Texas — The average afternoon high through the first 19 days of January has been nearly 75 degrees! However, we're now sliding into a cooler weather pattern that also includes the chance for some beneficial rain. Friday will be the first cooler-than-average afternoon this month with afternoon highs...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater
HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
Jan. 18 marks one year since the start of a Bastrop County wildfire that burned more than 800 acres
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday, Jan. 18, marks one year since a wildfire at Bastrop State Park burned through more than 800 acres of land. The Rolling Pines Fire started on Jan. 18, 2022, and was declared 100% contained on Jan. 24. The fire forced hundreds of families to evacuate their home as a precaution, but they were allowed to return after a day.
Austin Fire Department says fire on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck was intentionally set
AUSTIN, Texas — A shift commander with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) said that a Tuesday morning fire at Shoal Creek Saloon was intentionally set, and we got a look at some of the surveillance footage. Restaurant owner Ray Canfield shared the video. On Tuesday morning, a suspect started...
LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Jan. 16 is a federal holiday that marks the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the effects he has had on our current society. MLK Jr. Day is also the only national holiday that is specifically marked as a "National Day of Service." Here...
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
Federal funding to help Austin develop substance abuse and prevention project
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, local leaders gathered in Austin to announce a new federally funded project to help address overdoses as a public health crisis in the Central Texas area. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin), a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, was joined by...
