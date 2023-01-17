LITTLETON, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are trying to figure out who owns a recently discovered snake - because it didn't come from the Granite State.What appears to be a Gopher Snake, not native to New Hampshire, was discovered loose in the bathroom at a Meadow Street business in Littleton, police said Wednesday. "We believe he may be someone's pet that possibly escaped his home," Littleton police posted to Facebook. NH Fish & Game personnel were on hand to examine the snake. According to the Oakland Zoo, Gopher snakes are non-venomous but often mistaken for rattlesnakes. They are typically found in the western half of the country.Anyone who is missing a snake is asked to contact police.

LITTLETON, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO