Read full article on original website
Related
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
Power Rangers Fans Are Upset Jason David Frank Was Excluded From Upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, But That's Not The Case
The Power Rangers franchise’s 30th anniversary special premieres on Netflix later this year, and while some fans are upset that Jason David Frank was excluded from it, this wasn’t the case at all.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
webisjericho.com
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
bleedingcool.com
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Dino Fury Blue Ranger Lightning Figure
It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the debut of Dino Fury Blue. New Power Rangers figures are on the way, and Hasbro continues to slowly move away from the Mighty Morphin' team. Hasbro has just revealed that the Dino Fury Blue Ranger is joining your Lightning Collection next. Ollie Akana is back and ready to join the fight and help complete your Dino Fury team. Ollie will come with both unmasked and masked head sculpts as well as swappable hands, and his sword with power effect. The detail on this figure is nicely done capturing the split Power Rangers Dino Fury suit design perfectly. So far, Power Rangers Dino Fury has the Red Ranger, Green Ranger, and now the Blue Ranger for their collection, so hopefully, more will be arriving in future releases. The Power Rangers Lighting Collection Dino Fury Blue Ranger is priced at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well as the rest of the Dino Fury Rangers.
bleedingcool.com
Exclusive DC Comics Blue Lantern Kyle Rayner Hits McFarlaneToysStore
DC Comics The War of the Green Lanterns comes to McFarlane Toys as a new and exclusive Gold Label Kyle Rayner has been revealed. Kyle Rayner is back at McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest DC Multiverse figure. Coming straight to DC Comics fans from the War of the Green Lanterns, the Lanterns are donning new Rings. Kyle Rayner chooses the Blue Lantern Corps, and McFarlane Toys brings this decision to life with a brand-new figure. Similar to the Blackest Night Lantern figure, Kyle features a textured super suit but with a new eye-popping blue deist. This is the first non-Green Lantern figure McFarlane Toys has released, and we need more. Rayner comes with two energy burst fist accessories, and he is a Gold Label release. The DC Comics Blue Lantern Kyle Rayner will be exclusive to McFarlane Toys Store and is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are live right here with McFarlane, and he is set to release in March 2023.
EW.com
It's morphin' time: Original Power Rangers stars reunite for 30th anniversary Netflix special
Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. Three decades after becoming an afternoon phenomenon, members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special celebrating the enduring legacy of Haim Saban's creation. "Our Ranger family runs deep," Walter Emanuel Jones tells EW of getting to...
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — release date, cast and everything we know about the Power Rangers reunion
Thirty years after the original series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, is a Netflix special reunion featuring many of the original cast.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date
One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
Comments / 0