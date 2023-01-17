ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Seymour Family Displaced After House Fire On Knorr Avenue

SEYMOUR — The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of four. Seymour Fire Marshal Timm Willis said that two people — an adult and a juvenile — were taken to a hospital to get evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. They were released in the afternoon, Willis said.
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Fire at House in Seymour

Firefighters put out a fire at a house on Knorr Avenue in Seymour Thursday morning and said no one was hurt. Firefighters were alerted about the fire at 8:12 a.m. and it was under control in an hour, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is assisting the family...
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting

A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock

A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
WOODSTOCK, CT
WTNH

Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

40 firefighters fight Seymour house blaze

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted in a home in Seymour Thursday morning. The flames broke out at about 8 a.m. at 44 Knorr Avenue. Emergency crews, including 40 firefighters, responded to the scene. Fire officials said the people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. Follow News 8 for updates on this […]
SEYMOUR, CT
Bristol Press

Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 320 Reopens in Willington

Route 320 was closed in Willington after a crash, but it has reopened. State police said there was a two-car crash on Eldredge Road just after 10:40 a.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the extent of the injuries. Route 320...
WILLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
PUTNAM, CT
WTNH

20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy