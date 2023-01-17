Read full article on original website
New Haven Independent
Seymour Family Displaced After House Fire On Knorr Avenue
SEYMOUR — The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of four. Seymour Fire Marshal Timm Willis said that two people — an adult and a juvenile — were taken to a hospital to get evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. They were released in the afternoon, Willis said.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Battle Fire at House in Seymour
Firefighters put out a fire at a house on Knorr Avenue in Seymour Thursday morning and said no one was hurt. Firefighters were alerted about the fire at 8:12 a.m. and it was under control in an hour, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is assisting the family...
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Hartford Shooting
A Hartford man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Elliott Street Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area of 22 Elliott St. at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock
A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
40 firefighters fight Seymour house blaze
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted in a home in Seymour Thursday morning. The flames broke out at about 8 a.m. at 44 Knorr Avenue. Emergency crews, including 40 firefighters, responded to the scene. Fire officials said the people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. Follow News 8 for updates on this […]
Bristol Press
Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
NBC Connecticut
Route 320 Reopens in Willington
Route 320 was closed in Willington after a crash, but it has reopened. State police said there was a two-car crash on Eldredge Road just after 10:40 a.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the extent of the injuries. Route 320...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
trumbulltimes.com
DEEP: 55-year-old woman injured after falling 25 feet into Torrington canal
TORRINGTON — Emergency crews rescued a 55-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after she fell more than 25 feet off a Norfolk Road bridge into a canal, officials said. Officials responded around 3:45 p.m. to the narrow canal that links the Reuben Hart Reservoir to the nearby Hall...
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
Eyewitness News
A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam
PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Woman Falls 25 Feet Into River In Torrington, Saved By Firefighters
Firefighters were able to pull off a daring rescue after a woman fell 25 feet off a bridge in Torrington. The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 when a woman fell off a bridge on Norfolk Road (Route 272) into a river near the Reuben Hart Reservoir, according to the Torrington Fire Department.
Valley Breeze
Scituate residents concerned after stray bullet ends up in their home
SCITUATE – Two weeks ago, Tania Tasca, her husband, and three small children heard a loud bang as they were at home on Overlook Drive, an incident that changed how safe they’ve felt since. Tasca said her son questioned what the sound might be, and she replied that...
20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
Vernon Man Charged With Arson After Blaze At Masonic Lodge In Ellington
A 23-year-old man is facing an arson charge after investigators reported that he set a masonic lodge on fire in Connecticut. Tolland County resident Gino DeGrandis, of Vernon, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, and charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Connecticut State Police reported. A witness called...
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
