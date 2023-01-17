Police Log 01-17-23

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Juan Cruz, 31, of 11 Cherry St., Lynn was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Monday for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Sara Ocasio, 32, of 15 Beacon St., Peabody was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Monday for assault and battery in the presence of a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Devaughn Owens, 46, of 11 cherry St., Lynn was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Monday for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Sorimar Rosario, of 2 Kingsley Terrance, Lynn was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday for assault and battery in the presence of a police officer

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:32 p.m. Sunday on Adams Street; 6:56 p.m. Sunday at 200 Allen Ave.; at 8:21 p.m. Sunday at 37 Chestnut St.; at 8:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Lander Street; at 1:07 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Market Street and Oxford Street; at 12:24 p.m. Monday on Empire St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broad Street and Market St.; at 7:26 p.m. Sunday at 199 Allen Ave.; at 8:31 pm. Sunday at 130 Eastern Ave.; at 8:41 p.m. Sunday at 108 Chatham St.; at 10:15 a.m. Monday at 106 Newhall St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 8:12 a.m. Monday at 826 Boston St.; at 8:51 a.m. Monday on Adams Street.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 6:41 p.m. Sunday at 9 Shepard St.

A report of a shoplifting at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 535 Lynnway; at 9:55 p.m. Sunday at 200 S Common St.

Assaults

A report of a fight at 11:03 a.m. Monday at 11 Cherry St.

A report of an assault and battery at 7:25 a.m. Monday at 130 Union St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 9:07 p.m. Sunday at 41 Light St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Sergio Silva, 31, 404 Washington St., Wellesley, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Friday at 210M Andover St. for shoplifting.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:18 a.m. Friday at 16 Aberdeen Ave.; at 1:09 p.m. Friday at 7 Summit St.; 3:32 p.m. Friday at 86 Tremont St.; 4:50 p.m. Friday at 5 Andover St.

A report of a road rage incident at 1:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mill St. Central St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 2:22 p.m. Friday at 11 Roycroft Rd.; 4:17 p.m. Friday at 485 Lowell St.

Theft

A report of Larceny at 10:50 a.m. Friday at 11 Center St.

A report of shoplifting at 2:18 p.m. Friday at 210M Andover St.

Fraud

A report of fraud at 5:18 p.m. Friday at 4 Prospect St.

SALEM

Arrests

Richard P Kiley Jr. , 55, of 500 Loring Ave., Salem, MA was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Saturday for negligent operation of motor vehicle, operation under influence of liquor and marked lanes violation.

Ronald Alexander Mason , 44, of 4 Star Cir, Peabody, MA was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Friday for a warrant arrest.

Thomas Mcsorley , 37, of Boston, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday for inhaling glue/toxic substance and disorderly conduct.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:51 a.m. Friday at 232 Highland Ave.; 5:17 p.m. Friday at 10 Paradise Rd.; at 7:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Vinnin Street and Paradise Road; at 10:46 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mason Street and Flint Street; at 3:24 p.m. Saturday at 6 Traders Way; 4:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Garden Terrance and North Street; at 2:41 p.m. Sunday at 87 North St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 8:14 p.m. Saturday at 311 Bridge St.; at 10:39 p.m. Saturday at 176 Loring Ave.; at 2:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Canal Street and Lyme Street.

A report of a hit & run crash at 5:11 p.m. Friday at 71 Lafayette St.; 5:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Ocean Avenue; at 9:35 a.m. Saturday at 105 North St.; at 10:12 a.m. Sunday at 9 Daniels St.; at 11:29 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Derby Street and Congress Street; at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bridge Street and Flint Street.

Theft

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:46 a.m. Saturday at 63 Leach St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Theft

A report of a shoplifting at 12:18 p.m. Friday 413 Paradise Rd.

LYNNFIELD

Medical Aid

A request for medical aid at 12:08 p.m. Friday at 104 Locksley Rd. The patient was transported to Lahey clinic Burlington.

A request for medical aid at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at 2 Wirthmore Ln. The caller reports that the 88-year-old father suffered from extreme shoulder pain, and was later transported to a hospital.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 9:08 p.m. Sunday at exit 59 of I-95 southbound.

Suspicious Activity

A report of a suspicious person at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Centre Congregational Church.

The post Police Log 01-17-23 appeared first on Itemlive .