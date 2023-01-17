ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News police rule Friday’s deaths a ‘murder-suicide’

By Cianna Morales, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
Newport News police rule Friday’s deaths a ‘murder-suicide’ Daily Press/TNS

A man and woman found shot to death Friday in Newport News were determined to be killed in a “murder-suicide,” police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a home on the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue for a welfare check Friday morning. Stephanie Thompson, 40, and Aaron James Thompson, 42, both of Newport News, were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Newport News police spokesperson Sarah Ketchum said police believe Aaron James Thompson pulled the trigger.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police pursuit from Chesapeake ends in Newport News with fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash. Virginia State Police assisted Chesapeake PD and will be handling the crash investigation only, while Chesapeake PD investigates the reason for the pursuit, according to a press release. On, January...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
windsorweekly.com

Body found in Carrollton stormwater pond may be missing person from Suffolk

Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies discovered a body floating in a stormwater retention pond off Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards near an under-construction housing development. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter posted to Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that the victim is male and that the scene...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy