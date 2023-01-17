ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music

By Christine Samra
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

( KTLA ) — Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour , Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram Tuesday morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

‘This is us’: New York-born woman tracks down long-lost twin after 3 decades

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film in which Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group, who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

Madonna.com

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Presale tickets are available for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PST through Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST for North American stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

PIX11

