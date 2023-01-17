ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Thought-to-be replica sword from ‘Bronze Era’ turns out to be real at the Field Museum

By Andrea Medina
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRtxy_0kHjy4BE00

CHICAGO — An ancient sword that was originally catalogued at the Field Museum as a replica turned out to be the real deal.

The sword dates back 3,000 years to the “Bronze Era” and was pulled from the Danube River in Budapest in the 1930s.

It is believed to have been tossed in the water to lost loved ones or was used in battle.

The Field Museum acquired the sword almost 100 years ago from the Hungary National Museum — thinking it was a well-made replica.

Last year, a Hungarian archaeologist came to the museum to collaborate on an upcoming exhibition. The archeologist said he thought the sword was real after spending time with it.

After some back and forth conversation, archeologists and museum officials used an X-ray gun to analyze the sword’s chemical makeup.

That’s when they got the ultimate surprise.

February concert calendar: 10 shows to check out

“If this is bronze, this should be copper and tin and it should be a specific amount of copper with some other stuff that’s mixed in,” William Parkinson with the Field Museum said. “Bam! Right where it should be.”

The sword is on display for museum visitors now as a preview of an exhibition called “First Kings of Europe” opening at the end of March. The sword will not be included in the exhibition, but visitors can expect to see similar objects from southeastern Europe, spanning thousands of years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz

On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pullman National Monument gets a new name

CHICAGO — The city’s first National Park Service unit has a new name as Pullman National Monument is now officially Pullman National Historical Park. The name change is a result of legislation signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, and is designed to help visitors better understand what they can expect to experience at […]
CHICAGO, IL
KISS 106

Must See Replica of Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa in Illinois

Have you always wanted to visit Italy but haven't been able to book that plane ticket just yet? Look no further! If you are planning a visit to Chicago or traveling through Northern Illinois, you must add this unique roadside attraction to your list of places to stop. Located only five to six hours from the tristate, you'll feel like you are in Italy without ever stepping foot on an airplane (or emptying your bank account).
NILES, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy