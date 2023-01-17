Read full article on original website
JuneHill
2d ago
Thank God, they went into St. Bernard parish and they took care of them. They won’t be out roaming in the street to commit more crime. I can promise you that they will remain locked up as long as possible.
Reply
16
staxx on dek
2d ago
what's crazy is the 17 year old went to juvie I thought 17 and up is considered an adult 🤔correct me if I'm wrong
Reply(1)
7
Bigg James
2d ago
Keep telling y’all other parishes don’t play that foolishness Now go get the Maw & Paw
Reply(1)
10
Related
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
NOPD: Person wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in August.
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police accuse woman of driving gunman to the crime
A second suspect in the inadvertent killing of New Orleans-born comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been arrested, a woman accused of driving the gunman to the scene of the crime at the Rouses grocery store in the Central Business District. The warrant for Dyamonique Smith, 22, provides the most...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
uptownmessenger.com
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office accepting applications for 2023 Police Academy
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto is looking for men and women to join his force. Applications are currently being accepted until March 31, 2023. Lopinto said the full-time academy will last four to five months. It is scheduled to begin in July. Click this link...
Mother of Boogie B claims she was told arrested murder suspect ‘may not be viable’ by DA’s office
Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans rapper Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, Montrell's mother says she hasn't heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
houmatimes.com
Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
fox8live.com
400+ cars stolen in New Orleans in first 16 days of 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thieves have stolen hundreds of cars in New Orleans in the first 16 days of the new year, according to data from the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD says it has responded to 403 calls for service related to stolen cars. The Metropolitan Crime Commission believes that number is a bit higher, tracking over 500 car thefts.
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates double shooting in Westwego
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a...
iheart.com
Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
Two juveniles in custody after pulling on car handles in Kenner
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
Comments / 11