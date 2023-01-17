Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. TOURISM RECEIVES $43,689 GRANT FOR ADVERTISING;
The Lawrence County Tourism Meeting was held on Monday January 16, 2023 at 5:30PM at the Fred M. Vinson Building in Louisa, Kentucky. Chairman Wes Kingsmore was in attendance along with LC Tourism Treasurer Brenda Hardwick, Secretary Susie Chambers, Debbie Hill, Keith Chaffin, Chris Jobe. Also attending were LC Judge Phil Carter and Jenna Sue Sammons.
thelevisalazer.com
Shirley Ann Wheeler, 75, of Louisa, KY
Shirley Ann Wheeler, 75, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. She was born November 15, 1947 in Atlanta, GA to the late Walter and Elaine (Browning) Hodges. Shirley was an avid quilter and loved to crochet. Many people...
thelevisalazer.com
Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV
Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. Vernon was born May 3, 1948 in Prichard, WV to the late Clyde and Eunice (Webb) McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. Survivors include his...
wymt.com
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
Huntington woman found dead after Kentucky police chase
The Kentucky State Police are handling an investigation following a police pursuit that peaked around mile marker 45.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Kentucky police seeking missing Pikeville woman
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department. Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue […]
thebigsandynews.com
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Martin Luther King Jr memorial march in Ashland that was organized by the Boyd and Greenup counties’ NAACP was held Monday. Participants started at the Ashland Transportation Center and ended the march at the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration event took place right before at the Ashland Transportation Center. During […]
wymt.com
Two dead following Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
thelevisalazer.com
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. James was born September 11, 1966 in Louisa, KY to the late Clyde and Myrtle (Triplett) Burchett. James was a member of the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. BOYS BEST THE BOBCATS; HOST FLOYD CENTRAL FRIDAY
Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Boys ( 11-8 ) picked up a huge District victory over Betsy Layne 69-62 on Monday night at Home. Andrew Bloomfield led the Dawgs in scoring Monday. Andrew Bloomfield led the Bulldogs with 26 points, Blake Marcum tallied 17 points, Hayden Perry hit 4 three pointers and finished with 15 points, Will Lafferty added 5 points, Kaden Gillispie and Logan Ratliff had 3 points each.
wymt.com
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
