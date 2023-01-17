ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

LAWRENCE CO. TOURISM RECEIVES $43,689 GRANT FOR ADVERTISING;

The Lawrence County Tourism Meeting was held on Monday January 16, 2023 at 5:30PM at the Fred M. Vinson Building in Louisa, Kentucky. Chairman Wes Kingsmore was in attendance along with LC Tourism Treasurer Brenda Hardwick, Secretary Susie Chambers, Debbie Hill, Keith Chaffin, Chris Jobe. Also attending were LC Judge Phil Carter and Jenna Sue Sammons.
Shirley Ann Wheeler, 75, of Louisa, KY

Shirley Ann Wheeler, 75, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. She was born November 15, 1947 in Atlanta, GA to the late Walter and Elaine (Browning) Hodges. Shirley was an avid quilter and loved to crochet. Many people...
Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV

Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. Vernon was born May 3, 1948 in Prichard, WV to the late Clyde and Eunice (Webb) McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. Survivors include his...
2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
Kentucky police seeking missing Pikeville woman

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department. Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue […]
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Martin Luther King Jr memorial march in Ashland that was organized by the Boyd and Greenup counties’ NAACP was held Monday. Participants started at the Ashland Transportation Center and ended the march at the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration event took place right before at the Ashland Transportation Center. During […]
Two dead following Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY

James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. James was born September 11, 1966 in Louisa, KY to the late Clyde and Myrtle (Triplett) Burchett. James was a member of the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a...
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day

LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
LAWRENCE CO. BOYS BEST THE BOBCATS; HOST FLOYD CENTRAL FRIDAY

Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Boys ( 11-8 ) picked up a huge District victory over Betsy Layne 69-62 on Monday night at Home. Andrew Bloomfield led the Dawgs in scoring Monday. Andrew Bloomfield led the Bulldogs with 26 points, Blake Marcum tallied 17 points, Hayden Perry hit 4 three pointers and finished with 15 points, Will Lafferty added 5 points, Kaden Gillispie and Logan Ratliff had 3 points each.
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
