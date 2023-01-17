Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
yr.media
Let Self-Love Improve Your Relationships
Self-love, or self-care, is a tool that many people use to de-stress and feel better in their lives. It’s great for relaxation and calming down. Self-love, of course, improves your relationship with yourself (it’s in the name!). But what people don’t often consider is how it improves your other relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Relationship Become Toxic?
Research has shown that staying in an unhappy relationship can result in lower levels of happiness, life satisfaction, self-esteem, and overall health. Yet, sadly, too many people stay in unhealthy and even toxic relationships. If you are reading this post, perhaps you feel so worn down that you don't even...
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Experimental intimacy
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents
Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:
How to Set Boundaries and Build Better Relationships
We’ve all experienced an overbearing friend, a super-demanding boss, overstepping in-laws or significant others who seem to make our decisions for us. But instead of accepting many of the annoying behaviors that often make us unhappy, we can learn how to set boundaries to better communicate how we feel and take more control over how we’re treated in our relationships. Although it may sound like boundaries keep people out, it’s actually the opposite.
psychologytoday.com
How Guilt Can Destroy Relationship Intimacy
People of all ages feel guilty when they fear that they are not measuring up to the expectations of someone who is important to them. They will often suppress their own enjoyment or comfort in something they want to do just to avoid real or imagined disapproval. If they choose that path, they are allowing guilt to control their thoughts and actions.
Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Opinion: Love Addicts Throw Themselves Into Relationships
For the first part of my life, I wanted someone else to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
psychologytoday.com
Is Fidelity to Your Partner Enough to Sustain a Marriage?
A vital marriage needs fidelity and celebration of the partners. Celebration means loving your partner in a way that makes them feel they are not only loved, but that they are special and that they matter. Celebration is overlooked when a partner feels it is unnecessary, has discomfort in expressing...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
