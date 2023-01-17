Read full article on original website
Johnny Maynard, 62, of Louisa, KY
Johnny Maynard, 62, of Louisa, KY passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at UK Medical Center. He was born December 8, 1960 in Martin County, KY. Johnny was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica Maynard; brothers Herschel Maynard and Roger Maynard; and nephew Timothy Maynard. He is survived...
Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV
Vernon McComas, 74, of Prichard, WV passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. Vernon was born May 3, 1948 in Prichard, WV to the late Clyde and Eunice (Webb) McComas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. Survivors include his...
LAWRENCE CO. TOURISM RECEIVES $43,689 GRANT FOR ADVERTISING;
The Lawrence County Tourism Meeting was held on Monday January 16, 2023 at 5:30PM at the Fred M. Vinson Building in Louisa, Kentucky. Chairman Wes Kingsmore was in attendance along with LC Tourism Treasurer Brenda Hardwick, Secretary Susie Chambers, Debbie Hill, Keith Chaffin, Chris Jobe. Also attending were LC Judge Phil Carter and Jenna Sue Sammons.
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
2 dead in crash in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police. The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US […]
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
Huntington woman found dead after Kentucky police chase
The Kentucky State Police are handling an investigation following a police pursuit that peaked around mile marker 45.
Kentucky police seeking missing Pikeville woman
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– A missing woman, identified as Chasity Nicole Sowards, was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area on Jan. 7 according to the Pikeville Police Department. Sowards was last seen leaving with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, distressed light blue […]
Two dead following Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community. After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4....
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
Human trafficking charge tops Lawrence County indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments Thursday. • Govindlal Patel, 62, of Louisa, charged with third-degree sexual abuse and criminal attempt/human trafficking for allegedly subjecting another person to attempting to subject another individual to engage in forced services or commercial sexual activity through the use of fraud or coercion on June 21, 2022.
Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A Martin Luther King Jr memorial march in Ashland that was organized by the Boyd and Greenup counties’ NAACP was held Monday. Participants started at the Ashland Transportation Center and ended the march at the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration event took place right before at the Ashland Transportation Center. During […]
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wolfpit community of Pike County, one building has been occupied in one way or another since the 1920s. Formerly a YMCA, bowling alley, movie theater and general store. Now, the grandson of the previous owners is reopening the building to the public under a new name and is doing new business.
I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
Ironton restaurant owners reopen after having to close their doors
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Running a restaurant that’s also a small business is a labor of love. Cody Wise owns Wise Guys in Ironton and he says he got the place on a whim in late 2019. “I literally took like $500 to Sam’s Club and just started cooking...
