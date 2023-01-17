ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Taco Bell is bringing back chicken wings

Taco Bell is bringing back chicken wings for the NFL playoffs, and this time it’s pairing them with its Mexican Pizza. The Mexican fast-food chain on Thursday said it was bringing back its Crispy Chicken Wings, a product it introduced for a limited time a year ago following a successful test in 2020.
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
Mashed

Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?

There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
Fox17

Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food,...
New York Post

Chipotle said I won free food for a year — then they took back the offer

This customer has some beef. One Chipotle customer took issue with the Mexican fast food chain after they were reportedly sent an email Saturday saying that they had won free Chipotle for a year — only to receive another email saying that it was a mistake.  According to Shae Williams, the emails — which Williams posted in a TikTok video that has topped 251,000 views — were sent within five hours of each other. “I’m screaming crying and throwing up rn,” reads the video’s caption. Williams also comments on the video, asking the joint about the meaning behind the emails....
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell

Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
Mashed

Taco Bell's Chicken Wings Are Making A Return In Time For Super Bowl LVII

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so they say, and that certainly seems to have been the case with Taco Bell's crispy chicken wings. While chicken wings might not be the first thing you think when you think of the world's most famous burrito purveyors, they really are selling wings now, at least for a limited time. After they disappeared from menus last winter, fans have been craving the return of these bright orange wings and they're finally getting what they wish for, albeit for a limited time.
Allrecipes.com

Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why

An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
ILLINOIS STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy