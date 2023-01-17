Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization that is based in St. Cloud is opening a second location. Lenora Hunt is the founder of "Too Much Talent". She says their main goal is to give people a pathway out of poverty. She started the nonprofit in 2015 and brought it to St. Cloud in 2019. For the past three years, the organization has been at 1410 West St. Germain Street.
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for 200 interns to receive paid on-the-job training this summer. The DNR says it wants passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about a career working in the outdoors. Officials say interns gain valuable training and experience. The...
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — When it comes to health care in rural communities, in some cases, people are having to wait months just to get in for things like physicals, while some have to travel miles to see a specialist. The American Medical Association says the country could be...
(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The package creates a Paid Family and Medical Leave program for workers who need to take time off to care for a new baby or a family member with a serious illness, earned sick and “safe time” for workers to accrue up to 48 hours a year for when they need to recover from an illness, go to a medical appointment, care for a child during a school closure, or get care and assistance due to domestic abuse, stalking, or sexual assault.
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The University of Minnesota and CentraCare are partnering to open a medical school on the St. Cloud campus. The school would focus mainly on rural health care. It would be the state's first new medical school in 50 years. The U's Board of Regents must approve...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- During a summit on downtown St. Cloud that was held last month national experts told local leaders our city needs more mixed-use developments in the downtown. The best example that currently exists is The Cloud on Fifth. The building is 12 years old now. For...
(KNSI) – Area Sons of Norway chapters and the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota will host their annual Barneløpet on Sunday. Registration is same-day, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Member Frank Haynes says if the forecast holds and trail conditions remain in good shape, turnout should be high.
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area Special Olympics is looking for two coaches for the upcoming season. Track and field would begin in March and run three to four months. Bocce kicks off in May with regional and state tournaments wrapping up in August. Spokesperson Linda Schreiber says the positions...
(KNSI) – Minnesota says nearly 130,000 people signed up for coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace during its tenth-anniversary enrollment. MNsure says 129,537 Minnesotans got comprehensive health insurance on the exchange between November 1st, 2022, through January 15th. According to officials, nearly 60% of enrollees lowered their healthcare costs thanks to advanced premium tax credits. On average, MNsure enrollees will save $6,220 in 2023.
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is set to unveil his spending plan to end child poverty in Minnesota. The DFL governor is releasing his two-year overall budget in stages, starting today at an event at a school where he will discuss his priorities for children, families, and education. Walz is proposing the state's largest ever investment in public education, including funds for free school meals, mental health services, special education, and teacher recruitment and training.
(KNSI) — Lawmakers and education officials are responding to Governor Tim Walz’s proposed education budget. The governor unveiled a $12 billion four-year education budget that includes the creation of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Something Republican House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring chalked up to Democrats focusing on “expanding government bureaucracy in education” rather than helping children. She says if the state wants to improve our education system, it “starts with funding that is fair and focused on academic success, better pay for better teachers, and a renewed emphasis on literacy in early learning programs. None of this requires a brand-new government agency, layers of new mandates, and state government micromanaging decisions that should be left to school boards in partnership with parents and their local community. Our children deserve better.”
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
