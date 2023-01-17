Read full article on original website
Related
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
foodmanufacturing.com
Research Bolsters Food Safety at Farmers Markets
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Responding to a need revealed in their earlier studies, a team of Penn State researchers developed and pilot-tested a customized food safety training program for farmer’s market vendors. The training caps several years of research and addresses a problem in Pennsylvania and other states...
foodmanufacturing.com
Hot Chocolate K-Cups Recalled
BRICK, N.J. — Corim Industries USA is voluntarily recalling peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products. The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between January 11, 2021 and November 30, 2022. Only products with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 are impacted. The Best By date is marked on the bottom of the carton.
Comments / 0