BRICK, N.J. — Corim Industries USA is voluntarily recalling peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products. The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between January 11, 2021 and November 30, 2022. Only products with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 are impacted. The Best By date is marked on the bottom of the carton.

1 DAY AGO