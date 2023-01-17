ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ADDICTION RECOVERY CARE GIVES BACK TO KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES DURING INAUGURAL ‘MLK DAY’ WEEK OF SERVICE

By KYLE COLLIER
fox56news.com

Kentucky Castle donating a portion of sales to God’s Pantry Food Bank

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — Between record-high inflation and supply chain shortages, families are struggling to make ends meet, and many of them are turning to places like God’s Pantry for help. The food bank serves 50 counties throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky. Leaders said more than half...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Foster care families needed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County Schools introduces its own police department

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
WINCHESTER, KY
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

New mother drove 18 hours to adopt wheelchair-bound dog in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wheelchair-bound German shepherd puppy has found a forever home after a time in foster care. On Saturday, Lexington Paws for the Cause announced Emmerson was adopted and moved to a forever home. They said Emmerson’s new mother drove nine hours one way to meet her, and another nine hours to take her home.
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

9 Classic Trees Native to Kentucky

The forests of Kentucky are home to a diverse range of tree species, including hardwoods and pines. These forests provide many benefits to the state’s residents, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and wood products. Kentucky is home to a wide variety of hardwood trees, second only to...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
LEXINGTON, KY

