ADDICTION RECOVERY CARE GIVES BACK TO KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES DURING INAUGURAL ‘MLK DAY’ WEEK OF SERVICE

fox56news.com
Kentucky Castle donating a portion of sales to God’s Pantry Food Bank
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — Between record-high inflation and supply chain shortages, families are struggling to make ends meet, and many of them are turning to places like God’s Pantry for help. The food bank serves 50 counties throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky. Leaders said more than half...
fox56news.com
Foster care families needed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
spectrumnews1.com
Leaders highlight rising opioid overdoses, deaths in Kentucky's Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky cities can now help fight the increasing opioid crisis with new funding headed to communities around the state. Lexington is among the cities leading the charge in helping end the opioid epidemic that leaders say is affecting Black community in alarming numbers. The commission, formed...
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail
Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
Officials cut the ribbon for new affordable housing for seniors in Lexington
Lexington public and private interests continue their efforts to increase affordable housing in Fayette County. Officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday at Polo Club Park Apartments.
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for two Lexington murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman's body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday. Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of …. Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday. Jan. 19: Medical care, orange juice, and car prices. Here are five things to know before...
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
New mother drove 18 hours to adopt wheelchair-bound dog in Lexington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wheelchair-bound German shepherd puppy has found a forever home after a time in foster care. On Saturday, Lexington Paws for the Cause announced Emmerson was adopted and moved to a forever home. They said Emmerson’s new mother drove nine hours one way to meet her, and another nine hours to take her home.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
a-z-animals.com
9 Classic Trees Native to Kentucky
The forests of Kentucky are home to a diverse range of tree species, including hardwoods and pines. These forests provide many benefits to the state’s residents, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and wood products. Kentucky is home to a wide variety of hardwood trees, second only to...
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
