ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Madonna announces second London show on massive world tour

Madonna has announced a second date in London as part of her upcoming world tour.“Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand,” the singer will now perform a second show at London’s O2 Arena on 15 October following her first on 14 October, a statement explained.The singer announced the tour in a video starring famous friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July.The “Like a Virgin” singer will then head onto the likes...
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
Vibe

Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Grazia USA

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Are Dating

After romance rumors began to stir the internet on Monday it seems Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart have confirmed their new relationship. In photographs obtained by Page Six, the alleged couple can be seen on a bowling date at a New York City bowling alley on Sunday night. An insider told the outlet that the actress... The post Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Are Dating appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy