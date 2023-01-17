Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin ‘dipping his toe’ in return to Bills facility ‘almost starting daily’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Damar Hamlin has taken steps toward returning to team activities at the Bills’ practice facility two weeks after the defensive back went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin has been present “almost starting daily” but has not taken […]
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
wearebuffalo.net
Someone Other Than Josh Allen On The Buffalo Bills Gets MVP Vote
From the beginning of the season, many people thought the Buffalo Bills might have an MVP on their team. But they never guessed it would be this guy. When the NFL season began, many people thought that Josh Allen had a chance to be this year's NFL MVP. An award that is given to the player that is the most valuable to their team. It's awarded by the Associated Press and voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers from across the country. While it's looking more like the award will go to someone other than Allen this year, he won't be the only one on the Buffalo Bills that receives a vote.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
sportszion.com
Colin Cowherd makes bizarre blunder referring Josh Allen as ‘the late’ Mike Tyson discussing Buffalo Bills
The catastrophic mistake that Colin Cowherd made has generated a lot of discussion among NFL fans. When Colin was comparing Josh Allen to Mike Tyson, he accidentally announced that Mike Tyson had passed away. The American sports media personality was discussing the Buffalo Bills game on Fox Sports, and as...
Jessica Pegula honors Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open. Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing...
wearebuffalo.net
Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo
It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
nfltraderumors.co
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves
The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris. Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:. QB Matt Barkley. OL Alec Anderson. RB Duke Johnson. DE Mike...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Mixon is still talking. Of course, when he’s not piling up yardage both as a runner and receiver, that’s what the Cincinnati Bengals running back does. Prior to the first game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Mixon wasn’t too pleased that...
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Mural Unveiled In Buffalo After Cardiac Arrest
The city of Buffalo has some fresh new artwork ... weeks after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field, a local artist painted a mural of the Bills safety!. Adam Zyglis, the artist, was the mastermind behind the project ... and he collaborated with Rory Allen to find the perfect place for the mural. The guys decided on Larkin Square.
Sabres solve roster puzzle with Vinnie Hinostroza clearing waivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres can stop piling up the paper transactions in order to keep three goaltenders on the roster. Vinnie Hinostroza went unclaimed after being placed on waivers Wednesday, allowing the Sabres to assign the veteran forward to Rochester. The move eases a roster logjam for the Sabres created by rookie goaltender […]
Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers
Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
