wymt.com
Chief of staff for former Lt. Governor files to run for Kentucky Secretary of State
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new candidate is entering the race for Kentucky’s top election official. Last Friday, Stephen Knipper, a former candidate for Secretary of State and Chief of Staff for former Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton, filed to run for the office again. Knipper, who is the...
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
WLKY.com
Beshear calls on legislature to pass education plan, increase teacher pay by 5%
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass his "Education First" plan which includes a 5% pay increase for teachers. During a visit to Eastern High School Wednesday, Beshear said the raise is necessary to help fill the 11,000 teacher vacancies in Kentucky.
Kentucky governor accused of violating open records act on COVID school closures
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been accused of violating an open records law by denying a request for communications related to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
College Heights Herald
WKU alumnus files for governor’s race
Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?
Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health-care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.” HB […] The post Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters paving way for new tenant protection laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some tenants in Lexington say they are experiencing unstable living conditions, displacement, and even eviction. But with a new city council in office, they’re hopeful for change. Bringing a new meaning to housing as a human right, Kentucky tenants and renters are speaking out ahead...
wklw.com
State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky
A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
visitfrankfort.com
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
thelevisalazer.com
ADDICTION RECOVERY CARE GIVES BACK TO KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES DURING INAUGURAL ‘MLK DAY’ WEEK OF SERVICE
Louisa, Ky. (January 17, 2023)— In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy, Addiction Recovery Care is proud to announce its inaugural MLK Day Week of Service. During this week, ARC employees will take “a day on, not a day off” and volunteer in their communities.
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Castle donating a portion of sales to God’s Pantry Food Bank
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — Between record-high inflation and supply chain shortages, families are struggling to make ends meet, and many of them are turning to places like God’s Pantry for help. The food bank serves 50 counties throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky. Leaders said more than half...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
harlanenterprise.net
COVID cases rise in Kentucky
Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance, Kynect, is near
Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance is approaching
