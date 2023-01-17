ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1440 WROK

Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family

Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear

I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

JUST ANNOUNCED Foo Fighters Coming to Wisconsin For Harley-Davidson Festival

Foo Fighters announced their return to the concert stage in a heartfelt New Year's post on Instagram, and now comes news of their return to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When I first saw this Instagram post from Foo FIghtes on New Year's Eve it scared the crap out of me. The first line had me thinking the greatest rock band in the world (my opinion) was breaking up for good.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

8 Ways You Really Know You’re In Good Ol’ Rockford, Illinois

With all the cornfields and dead grass in this state, sometimes it's hard to know what city you're passing through in Illinois. I have lived in Rockford my entire life and still can't figure out where the heck I am when I'm driving around the city. Sometimes I think I'm in Belvidere, but I'm really in Loves Park. Anybody else ever have that problem???
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Let’s Taco Bout Bingo Night At This Popular Illinois Venue. Holy Guacamole!

How do you make a Taco Tuesday Night, better? BINGO, I got it! A popular entertainment venue in Illinois now has a "Taco Bingo" Tuesday, and we love it! Piazza. Piazza - Your Entertainment Venue located in Aurora, IL has food, has drinks, has some pretty bad ass concerts, and an overall great time for all. So what could you add that would be different and unique...How about Taco Bingo!
AURORA, IL
1440 WROK

Improve Your Golf Game This Winter With The Rockford Park District

Are you ready to get your golf game on point? Look no further than the Rockford Park District's Golf Performance Academy! They offer a wide variety of instruction for players of all ages and skill levels, so whether you're a mini golfer just starting out or a seasoned pro looking to fine-tune your skills, they've got you covered.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Party City Files For Bankruptcy–What It Means For Illinois Stores

Wasn't it just a few days back that we were learning about Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Illinois stores (and nationwide, too) after coming off a terrible year in 2022?. I guess we're going to go with that old adage "misery loves company" today, since Party City announced yesterday that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Rockford’s Emily Bear Scored Rob Lowe Film and It’s #1 Most Watched on Netflix

Congrats to Rockford's Emily Bear! She scored the number one Netflix movie, "Dog Gone." MYSTATELINE. Many, many years ago I met an 8 year old kid that used to come into the building I used to work at. She would go on our AM radio station, play piano (keyboards) and talk about how much she loved music. There was no doubt that this young girl had talent and an ear for music. Fast forward to 2023, this little girl has the #1 movie on Netflix.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Famous Chef Gordon Ramsay Opening New Restaurant in Illinois

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and television personality, is opening a new restaurant in Naperville, Illinois. The location of 'Ramsay's Kitchen', which is set to open sometime this Spring, will be located in downtown Naperville at 39 West Jefferson Street. This is at the former 'Ted's Montana Grill' and 'Oswald Pharmacy' building.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

