Congrats to Rockford's Emily Bear! She scored the number one Netflix movie, "Dog Gone." MYSTATELINE. Many, many years ago I met an 8 year old kid that used to come into the building I used to work at. She would go on our AM radio station, play piano (keyboards) and talk about how much she loved music. There was no doubt that this young girl had talent and an ear for music. Fast forward to 2023, this little girl has the #1 movie on Netflix.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO