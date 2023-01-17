Read full article on original website
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois
The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Illinois Floral Shop’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Benefits Local Family
Cherry Blossom Florist in Rockford, Illinois, known for its beautiful floral arrangements announced a beautiful promotion for the entire month of January. Wait until you hear what they're doing for the family of Peggy Anderson, the beloved Pinnon's employee whose life was senselessly taken on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 right outside Pinnon's Foods in Rockford.
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
Illinois Kids Have TONS of Questions about Talk Show Host’s ‘Lunchtime’ Book
Have you ever had a New Year's Resolution that ended up being bigger and (mostly) better than you expected? Here's what happens when you decide to publish a book. I think the beginning might be in the mid-90s, when my mom worked part time as a legal secretary. At this...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
JUST ANNOUNCED Foo Fighters Coming to Wisconsin For Harley-Davidson Festival
Foo Fighters announced their return to the concert stage in a heartfelt New Year's post on Instagram, and now comes news of their return to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When I first saw this Instagram post from Foo FIghtes on New Year's Eve it scared the crap out of me. The first line had me thinking the greatest rock band in the world (my opinion) was breaking up for good.
8 Ways You Really Know You’re In Good Ol’ Rockford, Illinois
With all the cornfields and dead grass in this state, sometimes it's hard to know what city you're passing through in Illinois. I have lived in Rockford my entire life and still can't figure out where the heck I am when I'm driving around the city. Sometimes I think I'm in Belvidere, but I'm really in Loves Park. Anybody else ever have that problem???
Let’s Taco Bout Bingo Night At This Popular Illinois Venue. Holy Guacamole!
How do you make a Taco Tuesday Night, better? BINGO, I got it! A popular entertainment venue in Illinois now has a "Taco Bingo" Tuesday, and we love it! Piazza. Piazza - Your Entertainment Venue located in Aurora, IL has food, has drinks, has some pretty bad ass concerts, and an overall great time for all. So what could you add that would be different and unique...How about Taco Bingo!
T-Shirts Offered to Benefit Family of Rockford Woman Shot Last Week
It was a sad day for family, friends, Pinnon's regulars, basically everyone throughout Rockford. Last Wednesday, a shooting happened at Pinnon's Meat Market in Rockford. There are some people in the Rockford area that are doing what they can to benefit the family of the woman shot and killed. Facebook.
Improve Your Golf Game This Winter With The Rockford Park District
Are you ready to get your golf game on point? Look no further than the Rockford Park District's Golf Performance Academy! They offer a wide variety of instruction for players of all ages and skill levels, so whether you're a mini golfer just starting out or a seasoned pro looking to fine-tune your skills, they've got you covered.
Tip Jar & GoFundMe Set Up For Illinois Family Of Beloved Pinnon Employee
A tip jar and GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Peggy Anderson, whose life was tragically taken on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pinnon's Meats in Rockford, Illinois. Life is so unpredictable. Peggy was a blessing in many peoples' lives in our community and put smiles on...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Party City Files For Bankruptcy–What It Means For Illinois Stores
Wasn't it just a few days back that we were learning about Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Illinois stores (and nationwide, too) after coming off a terrible year in 2022?. I guess we're going to go with that old adage "misery loves company" today, since Party City announced yesterday that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
Rockford’s Emily Bear Scored Rob Lowe Film and It’s #1 Most Watched on Netflix
Congrats to Rockford's Emily Bear! She scored the number one Netflix movie, "Dog Gone." MYSTATELINE. Many, many years ago I met an 8 year old kid that used to come into the building I used to work at. She would go on our AM radio station, play piano (keyboards) and talk about how much she loved music. There was no doubt that this young girl had talent and an ear for music. Fast forward to 2023, this little girl has the #1 movie on Netflix.
Famous Chef Gordon Ramsay Opening New Restaurant in Illinois
Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, restaurateur, and television personality, is opening a new restaurant in Naperville, Illinois. The location of 'Ramsay's Kitchen', which is set to open sometime this Spring, will be located in downtown Naperville at 39 West Jefferson Street. This is at the former 'Ted's Montana Grill' and 'Oswald Pharmacy' building.
Here’s What The Average Rockford Resident Spent On Bills In 2022
A company called doxo, a third-party online bill-payment website that lets you manage all your bills and due dates in one place, recently did a rather large amount of number-crunching on our bills and how much we pay on them. They looked at the things we all need, like utilities...
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
