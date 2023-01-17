ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction

No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Could Tom Brady Return To Patriots? Rob Gronkowski Weighs In

Many Patriots fans surely are holding onto hope that Tom Brady will return to the Patriots this offseason and finish his illustrious NFL career where it all started. Rob Gronkowski believes those members of the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t hold their breath for that fantasy to come to fruition. With...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future

While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either.  While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
