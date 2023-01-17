Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Kisses His Parents off Field After Buccaneers Loss
The quarterback's actions have led some to ask if he will retire again, with one tweeting, "Could a kiss for his parents as he goes down the tunnel be a clue?"
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction
No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
saturdaytradition.com
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
Could Tom Brady Return To Patriots? Rob Gronkowski Weighs In
Many Patriots fans surely are holding onto hope that Tom Brady will return to the Patriots this offseason and finish his illustrious NFL career where it all started. Rob Gronkowski believes those members of the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t hold their breath for that fantasy to come to fruition. With...
Bill Belichick interviewing another former Patriot for vacant offensive coordinator job
The New England Patriots are set to interview Arizona Cardinals’ associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson for their offensive coordinator job. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the interview is slated for Friday. Jefferson has familiarity with Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization as a whole....
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future
While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role
The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots to play regular season game in Germany in 2023, NFL announces
The New England Patriots are going abroad this year to play an NFL game in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Patriots will play a regular season game in Germany in either Frankfurt or Germany. The league did not indicate who New England would play and has not confirmed any details for dates, times or tickets.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans
Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either. While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Bills' Hamlin faces lengthy rehabilitation despite remarkable recovery, spokesperson emphasizes
Three weeks after going into cardiac arrest during a game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is recovering remarkably, but his marketing rep emphasized he still faces a lengthy rehab.
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
