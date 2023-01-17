Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says

A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO