New York City, NY

New York Post

Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan

With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
New York Post

Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else

EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
EL PASO, TX
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lite 98.7

Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian

Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: My sister was murdered and I am disgusted by what happened at the Golden Globes

As a kid who once upon another life wanted so much to be an actor someday, I valued award shows as being the pinnacle of achievement. When I moved to Los Angeles and made friends like Jason Kisvardy, who has since worked as production designer for successful movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, this stacked even more. Award shows are supposed to be filled with pride, joy, and praise for the entirety of the filmmaking process. As an adult who lost her sister to murder, film -- and in turn awards -- have changed in a horrifying way....
Upworthy

Captain 'Sully' reunites with passengers to celebrate 14th anniversary of 'Miracle on the Hudson'

It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson living in $30K-per-month Brooklyn penthouse, spotted on ‘low-key’ date with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson’s new Brooklyn abode is apparently a penthouse — and an expensive one at that. The 29-year-old actor from Staten Island is living in a $20,000-to-$30,000-per-month DUMBO apartment, according to The Sun. The media outlet added the penthouse is newly renovated and comes in at about 4,500 square feet.
BROOKLYN, NY
104.5 The Team

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
NEW JERSEY STATE
