Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Stephen King 'sincerely' apologizes for joke about upstate New York during speakership battle
Horror writer Stephen King offended upstate New Yorkers after comparing the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives to a stay in Utica.
Migrants in El Paso urge Adams to take them to NYC where ‘they help more’ than anywhere else
EL PASO, TEXAS — Migrants in El Paso, Texas urged Mayor Eric Adams to take them back to the Big Apple with him Sunday — because they heard New York City can help them more than anywhere else. Adams was greeted by a crowd of curious onlookers during one of the stops on his weekend tour of El Paso, a center of the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed his own city. “I heard that they can help me in New York more than elsewhere. I heard the shelters are great there,” said Venezuelan native Kailey Marquez, one of the migrants gathered outside...
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian
Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Voices: My sister was murdered and I am disgusted by what happened at the Golden Globes
As a kid who once upon another life wanted so much to be an actor someday, I valued award shows as being the pinnacle of achievement. When I moved to Los Angeles and made friends like Jason Kisvardy, who has since worked as production designer for successful movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, this stacked even more. Award shows are supposed to be filled with pride, joy, and praise for the entirety of the filmmaking process. As an adult who lost her sister to murder, film -- and in turn awards -- have changed in a horrifying way....
Upworthy
Captain 'Sully' reunites with passengers to celebrate 14th anniversary of 'Miracle on the Hudson'
It has been 14 years since Captain 'Sully' saved 155 passengers after he landed the plane in the Hudson river as an emergency option. Even after all those years, they still feel indebted to him for what he has done for them. "We're like extended family," Sullenberger said about one of the passengers whom he saved. They celebrated a reunion to mark the 14th anniversary of the Hudson River lander on January 12. Captain Sullenberger said, "We have become bonded." And so I think over the passing years I feel evermore gratitude that we were able to achieve such a good outcome and save every life," as reported by PEOPLE. The passengers share similar emotions. Pam Seagle said, "We're eternally grateful and indebted to him." She works for the Bank of India as its Global Women's Programs executive. As soon as she saw Captain "Sully" she went and gave him a big hug. "There's always this strong connection," said Seagle. "And he is a hugger. He embraces everyone. We have an incredible bond."
Pete Davidson living in $30K-per-month Brooklyn penthouse, spotted on ‘low-key’ date with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson’s new Brooklyn abode is apparently a penthouse — and an expensive one at that. The 29-year-old actor from Staten Island is living in a $20,000-to-$30,000-per-month DUMBO apartment, according to The Sun. The media outlet added the penthouse is newly renovated and comes in at about 4,500 square feet.
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
