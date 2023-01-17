ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berryville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Meghan Bowers on a pet adoption event

We spoke with the Humane Society’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. Meghan explains that this event will be held at the Shelter’s Pick of the Liter Thrift store at 450 S....
WARREN COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

VDOT public hearing scheduled for Winchester

Citizens are welcome to offer input one on one with officials and planners of the projected $45 million improvements to the Millwood Avenue Route 17, 50 and 522 interchange in Winchester. The proposed changes include the creation of two left turn lanes for westbound Millwood drivers turning onto Apple Blossom...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff

Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theburn.com

Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg

Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
LEESBURG, VA
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield

The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
theriver953.com

Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years

WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Lane Shift On Route 15 In Frederick County Friday

THURMONT, Md. (BW)- Route 15 northbound lanes will shift in Thurmont on Friday, January 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Route 15 bridge that stretches over Route 77 will undergo construction to replace the left lane bridge deck. Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
restonnow.com

Marriott begins construction on new hotel concept at Reston Town Center

(Updated at 4:45 p.m.) A new dual-branded Marriott hotel is coming soon to Reston Town Center, according to a release. The concept — the first of its kind by the company — would bring a Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn to the town center, the Donohue Companies, Inc. announced today.
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy