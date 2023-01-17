Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
News Maker Meghan Bowers on a pet adoption event
We spoke with the Humane Society’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. Meghan explains that this event will be held at the Shelter’s Pick of the Liter Thrift store at 450 S....
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
theriver953.com
VDOT public hearing scheduled for Winchester
Citizens are welcome to offer input one on one with officials and planners of the projected $45 million improvements to the Millwood Avenue Route 17, 50 and 522 interchange in Winchester. The proposed changes include the creation of two left turn lanes for westbound Millwood drivers turning onto Apple Blossom...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff
Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
theburn.com
Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg
Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield
The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
wufe967.com
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
A Fairfax County, Va. mom is calling out the “equity warriors” after officials allegedly delayed notifying her son and hundreds of others about their academic achievements to avoid hurting the feelings of other students. “What we have here is a pattern and practice of discrimination and systemic injustice,”...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years
WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
wfmd.com
Lane Shift On Route 15 In Frederick County Friday
THURMONT, Md. (BW)- Route 15 northbound lanes will shift in Thurmont on Friday, January 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Route 15 bridge that stretches over Route 77 will undergo construction to replace the left lane bridge deck. Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Crews from 3 departments called to fight fire in Fairfax
Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.
restonnow.com
Marriott begins construction on new hotel concept at Reston Town Center
(Updated at 4:45 p.m.) A new dual-branded Marriott hotel is coming soon to Reston Town Center, according to a release. The concept — the first of its kind by the company — would bring a Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn to the town center, the Donohue Companies, Inc. announced today.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
