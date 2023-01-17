ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Significant Snow & Winter Weather Likely Across Oklahoma Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. Early Tuesday morning will initially begin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
news9.com

Festival Of The Arts Committee Shows Process Of Selecting Cuisine

Preparations are underway months in advance of the annual Festival of the Arts. While the festival is a community celebration of the visual and performing art, the food is also a main attraction. In fact, one of 30 volunteer committees is dedicated solely to choosing delicious treats. "Food jury is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
CUSHING, OK
