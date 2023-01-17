Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets
CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
blackchronicle.com
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
okcfox.com
Significant Snow & Winter Weather Likely Across Oklahoma Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. Early Tuesday morning will initially begin...
City pilots beet juice in fight to de-ice bridges
Oklahoma City’s Public Works Department is looking to bring a new product to their snow-fighting arsenal: beet juice.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
Police warning of rise in ‘distraction’ style thefts
Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of 'distraction' style thefts at stores in the metro.
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
news9.com
Festival Of The Arts Committee Shows Process Of Selecting Cuisine
Preparations are underway months in advance of the annual Festival of the Arts. While the festival is a community celebration of the visual and performing art, the food is also a main attraction. In fact, one of 30 volunteer committees is dedicated solely to choosing delicious treats. "Food jury is...
Photos: Dogs, cats in need of loving homes
Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.
KOKI FOX 23
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
The Daily South
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
1600kush.com
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
103GBF
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 1