The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing updates to its animal disease traceability regulations. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president-elect Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer, says animal disease traceability needs to take place at the speed of commerce and is critical to the future of the industry. “Part of that is going to mean electronic identification,” he says. “Now they are dealing with a mandatory rule and we would prefer to deal with a voluntary basis but we’ve got we got to get this process started.” Wilkinson says any program that USDA adopts must allow for maximum flexibility and privacy and come at a minimal cost for producers.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO