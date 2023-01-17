Read full article on original website
Winter precipitation provides relief for Iowa farmers
Iowa Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says an increase in winter precipitation is helping improve soil conditions for the upcoming growing season. “January has been anywhere from 6-12 degrees above average,” he said. “Across the state of Iowa, we’ve also seen over 200% of normal precipitation.”. He tells...
Minnesota Corn Growers mull position on solar panel expansion
Farm groups in several states are trying to figure out how to address the expansion of solar panels on productive farmland. Minnesota Corn Growers president Richard Syverson says it’s a difficult issue that came up during the Association’s resolutions meeting. “We have people who want to participate in...
The state of Missouri agriculture
Missouri agriculture is still navigating the effects of a tough drought. Ag Director Chris Chinn says feed costs remain high for livestock producers and a mild winter with additional moisture would be welcome. “Precipitation to help fill back up our ponds and things of that nature.”. Drought conditions have improved...
USDA proposes updates to animal disease traceability, seeks public comment
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing updates to its animal disease traceability regulations. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president-elect Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer, says animal disease traceability needs to take place at the speed of commerce and is critical to the future of the industry. “Part of that is going to mean electronic identification,” he says. “Now they are dealing with a mandatory rule and we would prefer to deal with a voluntary basis but we’ve got we got to get this process started.” Wilkinson says any program that USDA adopts must allow for maximum flexibility and privacy and come at a minimal cost for producers.
