BYU women’s basketball bests USF 78-59 behind Gustin’s career outing

A season-high 27 points from Lauren Gustin propelled BYU women’s basketball to a 78-59 victory over USF Thursday at the Marriott Center, extending the Cougars’ win streak to seven games. “A lot of that comes with their hard work, and their grit and toughness,” head coach Amber Whiting...
Vocal Point: Finding meaning in music throughout the years

Vocal Point has performed across the world, sung with famous musicians and has continued to grow in popularity since its creation in 1991. Dave Boyce and Bob Ahlander were the masterminds behind the men’s a cappella group. Boyce said the two had participated in their high school choir in Oklahoma and always shared a love for music. It was in college, after Boyce transferred from the University of Texas to BYU, when Ahlander introduced him to the a cappella group Take 6.
BYU students, faculty begin move into new Music Building

Students and faculty of the School of Music have started to move into classrooms and practice rooms in the new building as of Jan. 17 while they await the completion of the performance halls. The new Music Building, located east of the law school, broke ground on June 15, 2020,...
BYU Slavery Project collaborators share their research

Two BYU history professors shared their research on slavery and the intersections with Brigham Young University. Dr. Matthew Mason and Dr. Christopher Jones presented their findings to 85 people at the Provo City Library on Jan. 10. “I want to better understand these histories that we’re talking about and then...
Delta partners with Salt Lake City Airport until 2044, helps fund 16-gate expansion

The Salt Lake City International Airport announced a deal with Delta Air Lines to extend their contract until 2044. According to the Salt Lake City International Airport website, Delta accounts for almost 70% of the total flights from the airport, making the airport a major Delta hub. With the new deal announced, Delta’s future in Utah is secured for the next 20 years, with the possibility of an additional 10-year extension.
Provo City Lab gives students hands-on experience with local government

Students at BYU get involved with the world around them every year, traveling for service projects, capstones and studies abroad. But one class is having students refine their skills in the real world, a little closer to home. “This just seemed like a really great opportunity to get engaged with...
