WebXtra: City of Chireno remodeling senior center
Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment
Panola College board approves construction of new energy technology building
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola College Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new multi-million-dollar energy building at their Tuesday night meeting. The new facility will play host to some of the college’s most popular programs, which are currently offered in a rather inconspicuous building with limited space.
Purchase of new diesel generators approved by Lufkin City Council
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council approved the purchase of four new diesel generators. These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. “So with winter storm Erie we were able to identify some weaknesses in our water system and so these generators are just one more way to enforce that system to make it more resistant to emergency situations like we saw in February 2021,” said City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus police
Water Caucus
Zavalla citizens enter race to fill newly vacated city council seats
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Candidate filing for a city council position is underway in the city of Zavalla. The city has made headlines after weeks of sporadic water outages and boil orders. With multiple seats up for re-election, residents will be the ultimate deciders. The City of Zavalla has experienced...
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
RV fire sends 2 people to hospital in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and fire marshal have been at the scene of a fire on U.S. Highway 259 Wednesday night. This is near the intersection of 259 South and County Road 3152. According to Rusk County OEM, two people were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance from the scene of the fire.
Rusk Co RV Fire
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
Cherokee County Chase
