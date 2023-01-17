CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Chireno is undertaking a $300,000 renovation to its community center to create a new resource for senior citizens. Steven Spencer, City Administrator for Chireno, says council has been wanting to create a senior center for the senior population for awhile now. What once were offices in the back of the city’s community center will now become a place where seniors can hang out. Spencer says the council saw this need after other programs for their seniors had been done away with.

CHIRENO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO