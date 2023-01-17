ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 4

Joey Robinson
2d ago

when people start valuing life and stop shooting because someone looked at you funny then things will change. it's called strong family values which is seriously lacking

Reply
3
DeJoy
2d ago

Families need to take responsibility for their derelict children they allow to come and go knowing they are out there hurting other families and not turning them in to get them off the streets once and for all.

Reply
3
Michael Williams
2d ago

Sometimes we just don't know what is going on behind the scenes with investigations but the crime rate is very high & there are operational problems with the City Government ♦️ Iam always Armed ♣️

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Death investigation underway after Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the backseat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the backseat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy