Joey Robinson
2d ago
when people start valuing life and stop shooting because someone looked at you funny then things will change. it's called strong family values which is seriously lacking
DeJoy
2d ago
Families need to take responsibility for their derelict children they allow to come and go knowing they are out there hurting other families and not turning them in to get them off the streets once and for all.
Michael Williams
2d ago
Sometimes we just don't know what is going on behind the scenes with investigations but the crime rate is very high & there are operational problems with the City Government ♦️ Iam always Armed ♣️
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News has issued a statement.
Chesapeake police officer admitted to forging man's signature: Court documents
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, a police officer is facing a Class 4 felony charge for forgery after court documents stated she admitted to faking one man's signature. Chesapeake Police Officer Skysha Nettles worked for the department's 2nd precinct and is currently suspended without pay. According to court documents...
Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Death investigation underway after Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the backseat
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the backseat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
Shooting by 6-year-old raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger. And across the nation, people ... didn't quite know how to react. Even in a country where gun violence is sadly commonplace, the story...
4 arrested after Suffolk police pull over vehicle connected to triple shooting outside restaurant
SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people were arrested Monday night after Suffolk police pulled over a vehicle connected to a triple shooting that happened in front of a downtown restaurant over the weekend. Surveillance video inside the High Tide restaurant captured the moment shots rang out on Commerce Street in...
Teacher shot by student released from hospital; school to remain closed
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from Riverside Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson has confirmed.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting near Elizabeth City federal courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a shooting near a federal courthouse, prosecutors said. 36-year-old Amos Dekendric Parker, aka "Bay Bay", was sentenced to 103 months on a charge of being a felon...
WAVY News 10
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia's coast, the community reacted with collective shock. But the sentiment percolated over 12 days into rage from parents and particularly from teachers, with many lambasting school administrators...
Man to serve more than 3 decades in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Newport News man in 2020 has been sentenced to more than three decades behind bars.
Suspicious package in Williamsburg deemed not a threat: Officials
Williamsburg authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday night. It's happening in the 600 block of Jamestown Road.
