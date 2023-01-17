ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dream Sweet Train Dreams at This Unique Airbnb in Illinois

If enjoying a unique vacation in Illinois is something you've added to your 2023 to-do list, look no further than the Pullman Train Car Airbnb in Plano, Illinois!. One of Illinois' Most Unique Airbnbs: The Pullman Train Car "Constitution" One of the things I love most about vacations is the...
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
Employee Steals $2.3 Million From Popular Illinois Art Museum

This famous museum in Illinois lost millions of dollars from an employee's illegal operation. Illinois Is Home To One Of The Most Famous Art Museums In The World. When you think of Illinois, of course, Chicago immediately comes to mind. It's a world-class city with many famous attractions. One of the most popular is the Art Institute. Visitors come from all over to experience it for themselves. The museum is filled with priceless items.
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces

This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
