Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Dream Sweet Train Dreams at This Unique Airbnb in Illinois
If enjoying a unique vacation in Illinois is something you've added to your 2023 to-do list, look no further than the Pullman Train Car Airbnb in Plano, Illinois!. One of Illinois' Most Unique Airbnbs: The Pullman Train Car "Constitution" One of the things I love most about vacations is the...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Employee Steals $2.3 Million From Popular Illinois Art Museum
This famous museum in Illinois lost millions of dollars from an employee's illegal operation. Illinois Is Home To One Of The Most Famous Art Museums In The World. When you think of Illinois, of course, Chicago immediately comes to mind. It's a world-class city with many famous attractions. One of the most popular is the Art Institute. Visitors come from all over to experience it for themselves. The museum is filled with priceless items.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension
The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
Wall collapse leaves bricks scattered on sidewalk and street in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks are all over the sidewalk and street after a wall collapsed.The 100-by-100-foot section of a barrier walk is on Kedzie just north of Chicago Avenue. Crews rushed to the scene at 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Wind may have caused the collapse, but firefighters will not confirm that right now. No injuries were reported.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Many Suburban Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in several Chicago suburbs will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
See this moody modern house in Illinois with stunning living spaces
This moody modern yet cozy house was designed by Moment Design Architecture in collaboration with Kate Marker Interiors, located in Hinsdale, Illinois. Encompassing nearly 4,500 square feet of living space, this home was designed with a gorgeous exterior facade and bright and airy interiors. There are so many fabulous large...
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
