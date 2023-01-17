"Diversity & equity are some of the fudemental building blocks required in a society" -Addie WoltiABSOLUTE INCORRECT! The most racist and pit n' dividing principles are found in Diversity & equity indoctrination! Hiring, promoting, and creating policy around the color of one's skin is a stellar example of what racism is!!! These ignorant liberal kids like Addie have no life experience except, their indoctrination from academia. MLK would profoundly disagree with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts of today. Did he not make it clear enough in his I have a Dream Speech for these race baiters and academia morons of today when he said "I look to the day when people will not be judge by the color of their skin, but the content of their character."
Well Aldi it may surprised you that thousands, if not millions, of people disagree with your point of view. Dividing people by race or ethnicity or age or what people look like is not important to most of us. The whole diversity narrative is not Constitutional and divides people.
