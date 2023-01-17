ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Gov. Hochul, make child welfare a priority (Your Letters)

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address serves as a statement of the administration’s values and priorities for the upcoming year. For those of us with boots on the ground in service to some of New York’s most vulnerable residents, it shows us the priorities of our leadership, and demonstrates the challenges we will face in the year ahead. Alternatively, the lack of content speaks volumes.
WKTV

Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

NYS: $38.2 million initiative to address street homelessness

State funding to establish 8 teams of behavioral health professionals to address immediate needs of unhoused New Yorkers. √ Hochul’s camp: Teams modeled after those used successfully in New York City will be deployed in areas of state with high rates of street homelessness. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
PIX11

State to help 500K New Yorkers pay off overdue utility bills: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — About a half-million New Yorkers and thousands of small businesses will receive help in paying their overdue utility bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The one-time credit will assist 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses to pay off their gas and electric debts from last year, the governor said. The […]
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

NYS Department of Labor launches campaign educating young workers about their rights in response to a 68% increase in state child labor violations

USDOL reports seeing increases in child labor violations & young worker injuries across country. Submitted by the New York State Department of Labor. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child labor violations throughout the United States, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). New York state is no exception, with NYSDOL seeing a 68% increase in violations in 2022 compared to the previous year.
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...

