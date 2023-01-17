Read full article on original website
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
Gov. Hochul, make child welfare a priority (Your Letters)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address serves as a statement of the administration’s values and priorities for the upcoming year. For those of us with boots on the ground in service to some of New York’s most vulnerable residents, it shows us the priorities of our leadership, and demonstrates the challenges we will face in the year ahead. Alternatively, the lack of content speaks volumes.
Nursing schools consider simulated training to enroll more students
Healthcare professionals, universities, nursing schools, hospital representatives and assembly members gathered at Trocaire Thursday to talk about a potential solution to the critical nursing shortage
Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money
New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.
New York State Department of Labor receives $9.1 million grant to 'break barriers to unemployment insurance for underserved communities'
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to “promote equitable access to New York’s unemployment insurance (UI) program.”. A press release stated, “The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund...
Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
NYS: $38.2 million initiative to address street homelessness
State funding to establish 8 teams of behavioral health professionals to address immediate needs of unhoused New Yorkers. √ Hochul’s camp: Teams modeled after those used successfully in New York City will be deployed in areas of state with high rates of street homelessness. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
New Utility Bill Assistance Program to Provide $672 Million to New Yorkers
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled a new customer financial assistance program for past due utility bills, totaling an estimated $672 million in aid, with the aim of addressing energy affordability and reducing harmful emissions across New York state.
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
Cornell’s cannabis and hemp program already ‘normalized’ at the university
NY Cannabis Insider is working with students at Syracuse University on a series of stories about cannabis education programs throughout the state. With the recent legalization of marijuana in New York State, local universities have begun to develop cannabis and hemp programs, and Cornell University was an early entrant. The...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
New York commission approves $672M program to help customers pay past-due utility bills
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a debt relief program that will help more than half a million residents and small businesses pay off past-due electric and gas utility bills from the pandemic. The program will provide $672 million to 478,000 residential customers...
Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here are some of your comments about the news from the past week. A judge struck down the mandate for health care workers in New York to get vaccinated against COVID 19. That prompted Matthew John to write: “I hope every nurse, Dr and medical...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
State to help 500K New Yorkers pay off overdue utility bills: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — About a half-million New Yorkers and thousands of small businesses will receive help in paying their overdue utility bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The one-time credit will assist 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses to pay off their gas and electric debts from last year, the governor said. The […]
NYS Department of Labor launches campaign educating young workers about their rights in response to a 68% increase in state child labor violations
USDOL reports seeing increases in child labor violations & young worker injuries across country. Submitted by the New York State Department of Labor. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child labor violations throughout the United States, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). New York state is no exception, with NYSDOL seeing a 68% increase in violations in 2022 compared to the previous year.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Groups urge support for ‘Climate Change Superfund Act’
Standing in the shadow of a giant inflatable pig, environmentalists on Thursday called on Governor Kathy Hochul to make the world's largest oil companies pay for the infrastructure costs of dealing with climate change.
