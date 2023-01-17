ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater

HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Jan. 19-22

For many cultures and nationalities, Lunar New Year (Jan. 22) marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. Celebrate the holiday with local mouthwatering goodies, from mochi donuts at Bom Bakeshop to American-style cookies with Asian flavors at Cookie Wookie. There’s no shortage of delicious desserts to ring in the year of the rabbit. See our picks and how to preorder your goodies here. Locations vary.
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Quick shower chance this weekend; higher rain potential early next week

AUSTIN, Texas — The average afternoon high through the first 19 days of January has been nearly 75 degrees! However, we're now sliding into a cooler weather pattern that also includes the chance for some beneficial rain. Friday will be the first cooler-than-average afternoon this month with afternoon highs...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year. The lineup for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the Moody Center's Instagram page Tuesday morning. The festival, which will take place on May 13, will have two ticket presales, one on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and one on Jan. 27 for the general public.
Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
Austin homes, designers showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour

AUSTIN, Texas - Homes and the work of some of Austin's most talented designers will be showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour. The 8th annual event takes place on Sunday, January 22 and gives people a chance to look inside some amazing homes around town to get inspiration for their own houses.
