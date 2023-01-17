Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater
HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
Fajita Pete’s to Open in West Lake Hills
Depending on the permitting process, Blalock and Co. anticipate to be up and running by July 2023.
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22
AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Jan. 19-22
For many cultures and nationalities, Lunar New Year (Jan. 22) marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. Celebrate the holiday with local mouthwatering goodies, from mochi donuts at Bom Bakeshop to American-style cookies with Asian flavors at Cookie Wookie. There’s no shortage of delicious desserts to ring in the year of the rabbit. See our picks and how to preorder your goodies here. Locations vary.
Central Texas gets second chance at a crawfish festival on March 4
New organizers, new location, actual crawfish.
How Austin has been ‘feeling’ a lot like California
Recent temperatures in Austin have been very similar to the climate of Southern California.
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
KVUE
Quick shower chance this weekend; higher rain potential early next week
AUSTIN, Texas — The average afternoon high through the first 19 days of January has been nearly 75 degrees! However, we're now sliding into a cooler weather pattern that also includes the chance for some beneficial rain. Friday will be the first cooler-than-average afternoon this month with afternoon highs...
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
Kyle to open first Costco Wholesale this March
You ready to grab food samples and a $1.50 hotdog?
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year. The lineup for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the Moody Center's Instagram page Tuesday morning. The festival, which will take place on May 13, will have two ticket presales, one on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and one on Jan. 27 for the general public.
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Car condos coming to Circuit of the Americas
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever wanted to bring your car to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track before an event and sit on the couch? Well, now you'll be able to!. Teased in a newsletter from COTA, the T11 Car Condo is cropping up at one of the most famous turns on the track to watch the race cars go by. The car condos allow owners to house their vehicles, in addition to having a clubhouse and amenity space to relax within.
fox7austin.com
Austin homes, designers showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour
AUSTIN, Texas - Homes and the work of some of Austin's most talented designers will be showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour. The 8th annual event takes place on Sunday, January 22 and gives people a chance to look inside some amazing homes around town to get inspiration for their own houses.
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Chipotle to Make Bastrop Debut
Construction on the location is slated to begin in October 2023 and reach completion in Quarter 1 2024.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0