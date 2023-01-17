Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
inkfreenews.com
Rock Caucused In To Harrison Township Advisory Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock is now part of the Harrison Township Advisory Board. Rock was chosen by a Kosciusko County GOP caucus on Thursday, Jan. 19, to replace Gerald Weirick, who resigned on Dec. 31. He actually got to vote in the caucus himself, along with two other precinct...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Town Council Tackles Utility Issues, Looks To Partner With Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — After swearing in councilmen Larry Siegel and Paul Stoelting, the Syracuse Town Council set about tackling a packed agenda during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17. Stoelting was later selected to be the council’s vice president this year. The council tackled a number of utility...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Town Council Kicks Off 2023
NORTH WEBSTER — Members of the North Webster Town Council gathered for the first time in the new year Tuesday evening. The first order of business was to reelect Dan Thystrup as council president, who was unanimously chosen by his colleagues. The council then approved the following appointments: Jack...
inkfreenews.com
County Officials Contacted About Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man’s property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he’d reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
inkfreenews.com
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Council Approves Purchase Of New Video Recorder For Police Department
CLAYPOOL — Claypool Council approved a request from Town Marshal Ben Sanders for a new digital video recorder for the Claypool Police Department during a Jan. 17 meeting. Sanders said CPD’s DVR is currently not allowing him to play back videos. The new DVR Sanders is looking at, which costs $225, has a two terabyte hard drive and a 1080 pixel system.
inkfreenews.com
Borden’s Plans To Further Market Recycling Services In Southern Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Though Borden Waste-Away Service has seen an uptick in Kosciusko County residents seeking curbside recycling services, the company plans on further marketing its services to those who live south of US 30. The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District learned during a Jan. 17 meeting that Borden...
inkfreenews.com
United Way Of Allen County CEO Ready To Tackle New Priorities
The new CEO of United Way of Allen County says as he works to better familiarize himself with the community, he is focused on helping the organization with its strategic shift in priorities. Robert Haworth began his tenure earlier this month after being named to the position in November. “My...
inkfreenews.com
Martindale Announces Resignation From Town Council, Caucus Set
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Town Councilman Larry Martindale announced his resignation at the end of the council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17. He is stepping down due to health reasons. Martindale, representing District 4, began serving on the Syracuse Town Council in June 2016 when Brian Woody stepped...
inkfreenews.com
Swaim To Serve Another Year As WL Council President
WINONA LAKE — Rick Swaim will take another turn as the Winona Lake Town Council president. At its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the council chose Swaim for that role and made Heather James vice president. Town Attorney Adam Turner also swore in Swaim and Jim Lancaster, as they...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Code Enforcement Discusses Standing On Two Properties
WARSAW — Warsaw Code Enforcement discussed the current standing on two SkyTeam Properties at a Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. The cases of two properties owned by SkyTeam, 303 S. Indiana St. and 418 S. Union St., have been referred to the Kosciusko County court system, as they have not met code guidelines or expressed efforts to do so.
inkfreenews.com
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Host Winter Field Day
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club will host Winter Field Day on Jan. 28-29. This event provides training and demonstrates emergency preparedness through radio communications. In case of a crisis or an emergency, amateur radio is a reliable backup. During severe related weather conditions, Ham Radio SkyWarn Operators are...
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
County Recorder’s Office Issues Statement On Deed Preparation, Notary Public Services
WARSAW — Those in the Kosciusko County Recorder’s Office would like to remind citizens the recorder’s office does not provide or prepare deeds. It is strongly recommended citizens seek out a real estate attorney to prepare deeds in order to ensure it is done correctly and completely. Preparing or using a deed prepared by anyone other than a licensed attorney is done completely at your own risk and responsibility, and may result in errors that could be more costly in the long run.
inkfreenews.com
Bonds Sought To Pay Remainder Of Parks Building Costs
WARSAW — To pay off the remaining costs of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s new maintenance and office building, the city will be seeking park district bonds in an amount not to exceed $2.8 million. Park district bonds are something the parks board has never done before,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 100 block of Orchard Drive, Warsaw. Perry Chavers Jr. had a vehicle stolen. Value of $30,000. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3500 block of Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Tire Barn was the victim of theft. Value...
inkfreenews.com
Susan Hyde
Susan Hyde, 63, Pierceton, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 19, 1959. Susan is survived by her partner, Richard Wilson; her father, Paul Hazelett; daughters, Keli, Rosa, Alex, Lacey and Raven; sons, Travis, Jake and Gannon; sister, Beth; and brothers, John, Jim, Jason and Jeff.
inkfreenews.com
JDAI Prepares For Fifth Year Of Serving Juveniles In Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative is entering their fifth year serving juveniles in Kosciusko County with numerous programs they plan to implement pending grant approval for 2023-2024. JDAI receives roughly $70,000 per fiscal year to use toward the safety and well-being of local juveniles through programs...
inkfreenews.com
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
inkfreenews.com
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Comments / 0