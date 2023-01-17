WARSAW — Those in the Kosciusko County Recorder’s Office would like to remind citizens the recorder’s office does not provide or prepare deeds. It is strongly recommended citizens seek out a real estate attorney to prepare deeds in order to ensure it is done correctly and completely. Preparing or using a deed prepared by anyone other than a licensed attorney is done completely at your own risk and responsibility, and may result in errors that could be more costly in the long run.

