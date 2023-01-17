ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
WYOMING STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Obesity Rates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Legislature Leaders Outline Priorities for General Session

Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers -- both Republicans -- outlined their priorities for the 67th General Session Legislature in a joint statement on Monday. Driskill and Sommers focused on allocating a new and rare $2 billion budget surplus, practicing fiscal responsibility, reducing property...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It’s a problem that’s demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency’s bleeding of personnel.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

