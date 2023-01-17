Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
capcity.news
Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Not Offended People Say Wyoming Has A ‘Smell” About It, Right?
One thing I've learned about Wyoming, is the smells are incredible. Good or bad (by Wyoming standards), they could be bottled up and sold for lots of money to the people that live in really stinky states. Have you ever noticed that every person has a distinct smell about them?...
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature's Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
Bill Would Strike Rape, Incest Abortion Exemptions In Wyoming
A trigger ban on abortions passed in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature is currently on hold pending the outcome of a court battle on its' legality, but a bill that would strike some of the exemptions in that law has been put forward for this session. You can read House Bill...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Divided On Authority To Assess Private Wind And Solar Farms: State Or Counties
After a lively discussion, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill that will have the state resume property tax assessments of wind and solar farms not regulated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. For the past...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Obesity Rates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
Wyoming Legislature Leaders Outline Priorities for General Session
Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers -- both Republicans -- outlined their priorities for the 67th General Session Legislature in a joint statement on Monday. Driskill and Sommers focused on allocating a new and rare $2 billion budget surplus, practicing fiscal responsibility, reducing property...
cowboystatedaily.com
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
