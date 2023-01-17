Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Thrillist
This Mullet Roe Spaghetti Is an Umami Bomb Perfect For Lunar New Year
The story of Win Son—the acclaimed Taiwanese American restaurant and bakery located on opposite corners of the intersection between Montrose Ave and Ave of Puerto Rico in Williamsburg, Brooklyn—really begins in the adjacent neighborhood, Bed-Stuy. That’s where cofounders Trigg Brown, the chef behind Win Son’s experimental Taiwanese flavors, and Josh Ku, a former property manager turned restaurateur, first met at a backyard barbecue.
Comments / 0