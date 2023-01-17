Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
2023 NFL draft: Bears' second-round pick from Ravens is finalized
It’s shaping up to be an exciting offseason for the Bears, who have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, a projected $118 million in salary cap space and their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. The NFL draft is shaping up to be an important one, as...
There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Colts trade up with Bears to select a QB No. 1 overall in latest mock draft
Buckle up, folks. For 24 teams, the NFL offseason has already materialized — for better or worse, and that means one thing: It's mock draft season. Sure, fans of the Texans, Colts and Bears — who have the No. 1 overall pick — have probably been thinking about mocks for months now, but as every round of the playoffs approaches and the Super Bowl draws nearer, so does the 2023 NFL Draft.
Titans hire Ran Carthon, 49ers to receive compensatory draft picks
The Tennessee Titans reportedly have hired Ran Carthon to be their new general manager, meaning the 49ers will receive compensatory draft picks.
Greg Roman is exactly who Ron Rivera needs as offensive coordinator
The Washington Commanders are looking for an offensive coordinator. So are nine other NFL teams. One look at Washington, and you’d think it’s probably not one of the more attractive options. However, Washington has talent on offense. The problem is the Commanders need a quarterback. We’ve heard that...
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Rams expected to have 10 draft picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Rams have traded early-round picks in exchange for proven, star players in recent years. Even with the team’s aggressive approach to acquiring elite talent, Les Snead revealed that the Rams expect to have 10 total selections in the 2023 NFL draft. Since the end of the...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Here’s Where the Minnesota Vikings Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Unfortunately for Vikings fans, their team's season came to an end on Sunday. One positive is that the fans now know when their team will pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Vikings do not currently hold a pick in the second round of this year's draft, as that pick was sent to the Lions as part of the TJ Hockenson trade.
Bears get 53rd overall pick from Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens lost their Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals and are eliminated. And now that the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been eliminated, the Raven's position in the NFL Draft order is cemented. That means the Bears finally know what that second round...
