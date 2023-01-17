Read full article on original website
Hancock Leadership ‘23 Will Honor VeteransProject will Play Taps at Military Funerals
FINDLAY, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 —As part of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock Leadership class of 2023 is spreading patriotism with their group project by launching Hancock County Taps – Honoring Those Who Served, a program developed in partnership with the Hancock County Veteran Services Office, the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, and local Hancock County Magistrate, Carl Hayslett.
Hardin County 4-H Scholarships Available
Hardin County 4-H announced last week that it is time to apply for the Hardin County 4-H Scholarship by turning in your Ohio Achievement record. Hardin County 4-H will award two $500 scholarships. You must be a current 4-H member in the Class of 2023, and you must have completed...
Bluffton Presidential Leadership Forum to Feature Lima Mayor
Sharetta Smith, mayor of Lima, Ohio, will present the Forum “Journey to Leadership,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Yoder Recital Hall on the campus of Bluffton University. During the presentation, Smith will share her personal experience of achieving her goals through determination. The Bluffton University...
No Fines this Month for Overdue Items at Alger Library
This is the month to return overdue items to the Alger Public Library. There will be no fines collected on the overdue items if they are returned by the end of this month. More information can be found on the Alger Public Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/algerlibrary.
HN Senior Class Holding Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
An all you can eat spaghetti dinner will be served Saturday January 28 in the Hardin Northern School cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 that afternoon and will end at the start of the basketball game against Arlington. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $8 for...
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
Ada High School Post-Prom Fundraiser Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale for the Ada High School Post-Prom fundraiser. The first place prize is $2500, second place $1500 and third place is $1000 based on the sale of all 500 tickets. Payouts may change due to the number of tickets sold. The drawing is February 11 or when...
DiBiasios Establish Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Teachers
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University President Emeritus Daniel A. DiBiasio, Ph.D. (Hon.D. ‘22), and former First Lady Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Hon. ’22) have established an endowed scholarship for ONU students who intend to pursue teaching careers. With the Daniel A. DiBiasio and Chris Burns-DiBiasio Endowed Scholarship, the...
KMS Students Mentor Peers in Writing
Kenton Middle School students have worked together to develop the Writing Lab, a place where students tutor peers in writing. When it comes to teaching writing, many students need help with finding textual evidence, organizing ideas, and editing their work. Some just need to talk through ideas. Mrs. Hull pitched...
Kenton Winter Show Choir Clinic
Kenton Top Twenty hosted a clinic and performance this past Saturday. The other groups included Lakeland Vocal Motion, Buckeye Valley Visions, and the Kenton Middle School Dimensions. The top performer from Top Twenty was Abi Temple and Faith Phipps from Dimensions. All the groups were credited with doing a great...
Obituary for Grace C. Lane
Grace C. Lane, age 84, of Ada, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born on August 5, 1938, to the late John and Dorothy Jenkins. On November 23, 1957, Grace married Reece M. Lane who preceded her in death on October 31, 2019.
Obituary for Tommy Joe Newland Sr
A celebration of life for Tommy Joe Newland Sr will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Tommy passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born on...
Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat St. Marys Memorial 37-31
The Cats came out sluggish but finished strong. Brylee Bostleman led all scorers with 17. Lyla Gammon added a career high 12 points. Taryn Miller chipped in 4 while Jadynn Byers and Hadley Eilson each added a bucket.
ONU to Construct New Softball Stadium
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce it will build a new softball stadium through the generosity of lead donors Melinda (Durbin) Hileman, BA ’87, and David Hileman, BSBA ’86, BSPh ’86, longtime University supporters who have contributed their knowledge and resources in numerous ways.
Kenton Senior Basketball Players Visit KES
Senior members of the Kenton Boys Basketball team visited Kindergarten and 1st Grade students at Kenton Elementary School last week. The kindergartners had written letters to the basketball team wishing them good luck on their games. The next stop was the 1st Grade Town Hall meeting. After visiting the Kindergarten...
