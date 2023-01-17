Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
HN Senior Class Holding Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
An all you can eat spaghetti dinner will be served Saturday January 28 in the Hardin Northern School cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 that afternoon and will end at the start of the basketball game against Arlington. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $8 for...
wktn.com
No Fines this Month for Overdue Items at Alger Library
This is the month to return overdue items to the Alger Public Library. There will be no fines collected on the overdue items if they are returned by the end of this month. More information can be found on the Alger Public Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/algerlibrary.
wktn.com
Kenton Winter Show Choir Clinic
Kenton Top Twenty hosted a clinic and performance this past Saturday. The other groups included Lakeland Vocal Motion, Buckeye Valley Visions, and the Kenton Middle School Dimensions. The top performer from Top Twenty was Abi Temple and Faith Phipps from Dimensions. All the groups were credited with doing a great...
Sidney Daily News
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
‘Small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’: Girl Named Tom gifts 'The Voice' trophy to hometown
PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."
hometownstations.com
Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world. It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
hometownstations.com
Updates on downtown amphitheater and proposed aquatic center
We chatted with Lima Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer. He gave us an update on the new downtown amphitheater and the proposed aquatic center.
wktn.com
KHS HOSA Students in Regional Competition
The Health Occupations Students of America members at Kenton High School competed in the Regional competition this past Friday. Thirteen students competed in the competition. 8 of the students advanced to the State competition in March.
thevillagereporter.com
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling finishes 13th place at Invitational @ Triad High School
The Kenton High School Wrestling team competed at the Triad Invitational this past weekend placing thirteenth out of sixteen teams from many division one, two and three schools. Elgin came out on top as a team scoring 263 points followed by Upper Arlington 225 and Marysville 202.5 for third. Junior,...
wktn.com
Bluffton Presidential Leadership Forum to Feature Lima Mayor
Sharetta Smith, mayor of Lima, Ohio, will present the Forum “Journey to Leadership,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Yoder Recital Hall on the campus of Bluffton University. During the presentation, Smith will share her personal experience of achieving her goals through determination. The Bluffton University...
wktn.com
Girl Scouts Among 15 Agencies Supported by United Way of Hardin County
The United Way of Hardin County supports over 15 area charities and organizations. One of those is the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which announced recently that orders for their famous Girl Scout cookies are being accepted now. There are 16 Girl Scout troops in Hardin County, so finding a...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
wktn.com
Hardin County 4-H Scholarships Available
Hardin County 4-H announced last week that it is time to apply for the Hardin County 4-H Scholarship by turning in your Ohio Achievement record. Hardin County 4-H will award two $500 scholarships. You must be a current 4-H member in the Class of 2023, and you must have completed...
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wktn.com
Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat St. Marys Memorial 37-31
The Cats came out sluggish but finished strong. Brylee Bostleman led all scorers with 17. Lyla Gammon added a career high 12 points. Taryn Miller chipped in 4 while Jadynn Byers and Hadley Eilson each added a bucket.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Comments / 0